Amid growing speculations that the marriage of music star, David Adeleke, famously known as Davido is going through some difficult times, the singer has broken his silence on the matter, saying his wife, Chioma, is still living with him.

R had reported that Davido and his wife are not finding their marriage funny at the moment following the rumour that the music star welcomed another baby from a lady in the United States.

While it was also gathered that Chioma had threatened to leave Davido and move out of their Banana Island home in Lagos, she was said to have been persuaded by the family to stay back and save her marriage, which was consummated shortly after the demise of their only son, Ifeanyi.

Chioma, it was learnt, would have announced her exit from Davido’s house and separation from the singer if some influential people, including his family members, had not stepped in to bring the situation under control.

Confirming that all is well with his marriage now and that his wife has not moved out of his house, Davido disclosed the development on Friday when he replied a fan who queried him about the whereabouts of his wife recently

“Where’s Chioma?,” the fan asked while commenting on a post on the singer’s Instagram page.

Replying, Davido wrote, “In her husband’s house.”

