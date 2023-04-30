From music studio to the corridors of power where he currently serves as Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment to the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, singer and songwriter, Juwon Olorunnipa, popularly known as Jumabee, has stories to tell about his life and challenges that have shaped his existence. He spoke with SEGUN ADEBAYO about his journey.

You have been making music for a while and you have a couple of singles out there. How do you feel that your voice is not being heard anymore?

Music does not stop for me; it is my life. I am currently engaged with politics now because of the appointment I got to serve in the government of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment. So, it is normal for music to be on hold while we focus on what we have in hand. But I have not left music; I am not just as active as I used to be.

You have been quiet since you were appointed. Do you think your role as aide to the governor has affected your career?

The truth is that it is not an easy task combining my office and music together. Music is my life and I have done this for all my life but when a political appointment came, I had to embrace it and give the governor all of my best to ensure that he succeeds. It is hard focusing on music when you have a job to do for the government and governor of the state.

But your fans need you; your music too…

Yes, I know but it is one of the sacrifices you have to make when your state needs you to serve and the governor is entrusting so much in your hands and believes in your capacity to work with him on his vision and project for the state. It has not been easy because you can’t even do half of this and half of that, you have to be ready to give it all you have. Music has not stopped. I have a couple of singles out there that I released even while I am still serving in Governor Bello’s government.





How interesting has it been?

It has been very interesting and it has become a major experience in my existence but it has been beautiful as well. This experience has taught me a lot about life. Appointment is meant to be mostly a retirement plan for entertainers but I am grateful and honoured that mine came at a very young age and has helped me to understand life and people better. It has broadened my ideology and how the human situation is. I know that for every sacrifice, there is a consequence; that’s what I am facing with my music right now. So it takes a lot from me shuttling between Kogi, Lagos and Abuja almost every week to ensure that my official duty is being discharged properly as well as my music. The appointment for me is a honour for my music career in the entertainment industry.

So is this appointment a blessing to your career?

It is a blessing. I won’t call it a curse. It has no doubt affected the music in one way or the other. Music and governance require the same energy. Music on its own is like a wife, when you are married to it, you can’t even cheat on it; it is so jealous. When you are not giving music what it requires, you will not get the best out of it. The luck or the favour that I enjoy is because I have a mind like mind, my manager, Dami Adenuga, my label and they help me to neutralize excessive energy. So combining both is a lot of work for me, but I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.

Tell us about the ‘Jumabee Inspires Concert’ and why it is so important to you?

The concert was born out of my passion for humanity. It is a common thing for some of my colleagues in the music industry to celebrate their birthdays at clubs where they pop champagne to mark their big day but a few years ago, I woke up one day and I said to myself that on the occasion of my birthday on June 21, I will ensure that I celebrate with the underprivileged. So every year, I pick a project and complete it. We give scholarships to 60 students every year in my three senatorial districts. The Jumabee Inspires Concert is the last leg of the celebration where we fill the stadium to the brim. I feel like bringing to the people what they see and enjoy on the television. People are so motivated and inspired to be part of the concert. Last year, we had about 30,000 people at the venue and it was more than 14 hours. It is an experience that means the world to me.

From music to politics, is this something you hope to sustain when your principal’s tenure ends?

I was born into politics. I remember going to campaign grounds with my dad when I was young. My family is one that is conscious about politics. I don’t really like politics because of the sad experience of how my dad was murdered in Kogi. But as much as I try to avoid politics, it keeps coming back for me. This appointment came as a honour from the governor. My future in politics is in the hand of God and He will show me the way to go at the right time. I just believe so much in doing what I can do for the people.

You said your dad was killed. Could you tell us more about the experience?

My dad was killed as a sitting Independent National Electoral Commission official in Kogi a few months to the election. My dad was the first Local Government Chairman of Kabba Bunu and died a few months before the gubernatorial election as INEC commissioner in the state.

How did his death affect the course of your life and that of your siblings?

How can you recover from such a terrible experience knowing that your father was murdered? It is a big shock and the trauma will continue to live rent free in your head for the rest of your life.

What’s your relationship with Governor Bello?

He is a father figure; that I can tell so much about him. Aside from the media misconceptions about him, he has raised so many youths. In my state, we have a final year student as an appointee. There is also gender equality in my state under the administration of Governor Bello with 167 women working for him across the state. The governor is very accessible and welcoming, if you approach him, he will respond to you. He loves entertainment so much that I was invited from London to pick up my appointment letter.

