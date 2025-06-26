Why I married Mercy Aigbe — Kazeem Adeoti

Nigerian movie marketer and CEO of IbakaTV, Kazeem Adeoti, has opened up on the reasons behind his decision to marry popular actress Mercy Aigbe.

Speaking during a recent interview on Oyinmomo TV, Adeoti recounted his early working relationship with Aigbe and how her honesty and straightforward character distinguished her in the movie industry.

“Mercy Aigbe is someone that I’ve known for a long time. I knew she’s an actress even before I met her in person,” he said.

“When I got into the industry, I worked with a lot of people including her. What I love and admire most about her is that she’s truthful and straightforward.”

He shared a specific incident from 2011 while working with Aigbe on a film project titled Hajia Jemila, which left a lasting impression on him.

“I remember in 2011 when she acted in a movie for me titled ‘Hajia Jemila’. After I paid her, I was used to people telling me money isn’t enough. But in her case, she said that some money still remained. I was surprised. She’s a woman who still stays true to herself.”

Adeoti attributed their eventual union to divine will, stating, “When God has said that we will become a couple, it happened. And to the glory of God, he is blessing us.”

He also acknowledged Aigbe’s role in shaping some of his decisions as a filmmaker. “We’re working in the same industry, and she is an experienced actress, so there’s no way she won’t have influence,” he said.

“She knows about what we do. I usually ask to hear her ideas on several things, and she would let me know what she thinks. She has a busy schedule so she only interferes when I ask.”

In January 2022, Mercy Aigbe revealed Adeoti as her husband, a move that triggered reactions online and sparked controversy.

The following year, she converted to Islam and adopted ‘Meenah’ as her Islamic name.

