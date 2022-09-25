Why I documented my journey from Jos to Lagos in my new album ― ConA’Stone

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper, Babalola Oriyomi popularly known as ConA’Stone has given reasons why he documented his sojourn from Jos to Lagos in a new body of music work “Coming To Lagos”, which was released recently, saying he has always wanted to share his story with fans through his music.

The 16 Mountains Records frontline act, ConA’Stone who calls himself an indigenous rapper with unmatched lyrical prowess said the depth of his lines and the strength of his bars made him earn much fan love over the years.

Talks about his new album have been coming up on social media platforms for a while as the music act kept his fans and music lovers up to date about the work that kept him in and out of the studio for a long time.

Speaking about the album that is currently raking in numbers on different music platforms, ConA ‘Stone sid “Coming To Lagos” is a 16-track album that featured the likes of Yonda, Oberz, Quinax, Shanze, Jmeed, Ilesanmi, Easy B, CJ to mention but few.

Describing the new work as one that will change his music game and position him for greater opportunities, he disclosed that the large chunks of the tracks on the album were produced by Jmeed and mixed by Worth with other talented producers like Haske, Oxygen Jay, Groovey, DJ Melloshe, Olumix, Loard GaBriel and Lah Lah also owning production credits on the album.

ConA’Stone successfully presented his Lagos hustle story in perfect bars & melodies.

