AFRIMMA 2022 nominees unveiled as Gen Z stars dominate

Exciting moments have kicked in for many Gen Z African stars who have anticipated the nominees’ list of the prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

The nominee list which was finally released by the organisers of the award during the week sent many fans of Nigerian music artistes into a frenzy. After a two-year period of virtual shows due to the impact of the pandemic, AFRIMMA Awards is set to return with an in-person ceremony on November 19 at the Gilley’s Event Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tagged “This is Africa”, the award show seeks to consolidate on the growth of the previous award ceremonies and the massive growth of African music culture. It has been a great year of good music on the African music scene and many African artists did the continent proudly.

The nominee’s list was put together by the AFRIMMA technical team after painstaking research and due diligence.

Gen Z stars hug the headlines of this year’s nomination list with Gen Z stars like Asake, Ayra Star, Jay Melody, Marioo, Rema, Black Sheriff, Ruger, Buju and more holding their own against heavyweights like Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Focalistic and the rest.

Stars like Ammarae, Mahkhadzi, Gambo and DJ Snake all earned their first AFRIMMA nominations on a list that is practically tight in every category.

Celebrating African music and African music artistes has been the fuel behind AFRIMMA Awards, and the body has consistently uplifted African music on the world stage since its inception. It is set to be another chapter in history as African stars hoist their country’s flags in different categories of nominations.

Anderson Obiagwu, the founder of AFRIMMA states that “African music is the new oil, everybody wants a bit of it, AFRIMMA is committed to promoting African music on the biggest stage and celebrating and rewarding excellence.

