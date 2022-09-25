Mr Macaroni shares police ordeal, life as he covers Simple Magazine digital edition

Famous skit maker and social justice advocate, Debo Adedayo, otherwise known as Mr Macaroni has shared the ordeal he suffered at the hands of Nigerian police when he was arrested during the EndSARS protest that rocked the nation two years ago.

Macaroni who covered the digital edition of popular Entertainment Magazine, Simple, said police officers who brutalized him and manhandled him didn’t know that the protest they were trying to stop was actually done in their interest.

Macaroni whose popularity and influence continue to soar beyond the social media platform maintained that he will not stop speaking against the inhuman treatment many Nigerian youths are constantly being subjected to, adding that he was once a victim of police brutality and he knew how unprofessional some officer of the Nigerian police could be.

In his usual jovial manner, the Oin crooner stated that his life has become accustomed to fighting and speaking for the people and he would not back down now even in the face of tribulations and negative campaigns against his personality.

Born and brought up in Lagos, the Ogun indigene talked about the many facets that make up his being.

From attending several tertiary institutions before his eventual graduation – bagging a Theatre Arts degree at the Redeemer’s University to years behind the scenes often taking acting roles as insignificant extras to the point of almost giving up on his acting dream, he added that his life has gone through different phases that have helped him become the man he is today.

Famous for his Daddy Wa and Mummy Wa skit on social media platforms including “Professor Hardlife”, “Bayowa” in Ayinla and several other box office success flicks, he disclosed that the success he has recorded is the fulfilment of his childhood dreams.

