Why FG should release white paper on probe panel’s report ― UNILAG staff unions, parents

The various staff unions in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, and many other stakeholders including students and parents are no longer comfortable that, President Muhammadu Buhari is still holding on to the report submitted to him by the independent panel he sent to investigate all the issues causing crisis recently in the university six weeks after submission of same.

They said by now, the president ought to have made public the White Paper as a federal government’s position on the issue based on the panel’s findings and recommendations.

The said, after all, the panel used only two weeks to complete the assignment and submitted the report since Thursday, September 17, the same day the then suspended governing council chairman of the university, Dr Wale Babalakin, the resignation was made public.

They said they could not understand the delay in studying the report and make an informed decision that would sustain stability in the system.

They said the continued delaying of the report is not to the best interest of UNILAG neither that of its workers nor the university education in the country.

They said even though there is an acting vice-chancellor in charge, the university is already polarised over the crisis and the timely release of the White Paper would once and for all help the university to sustain its current peace more so that students would soon back on campus for academic activities.

The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the branch, Dr Dele Ashiru and his counterparts in charge of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mr Olusola Sowunmi and the Non- Academic Staff Union (NASU), Mr Kehinde Ajibade, as well as that of the parent forum of the university, Mr Babatunde Majekodunmi, gave this position in a separate exclusive interview with Tribune online over the weekend.

Some members of the university’s Senate and students also spoke to by our correspondent maintained the same position on the issue.

They said, just like every other Nigerian and non-national globally, that they were earnestly awaiting the White Paper from President Buhari as a visitor to the university and should therefore not continue to keep same to himself.

They likened the panel assignment to an examination conducted for students without releasing results, saying students would certainly be eager to see results either good or bad.

They said the more the delay of the White Paper, the more the anxiety and suspicions and likely manipulation of facts.

They, therefore, called on President Buhari to without further delay makes public his decision for genuine reconciliation of all parties and stakeholders as well as the progress of the university.