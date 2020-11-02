Senate queries JAMB over N110 million paid ghost workers

The Senate Committee on Public Account has raised eyebrow over an alleged N110.4 million paid non-existing staff by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, ( JAMB)
The Senate Committee led by Senator Mathew Urhoghide investigation was a sequel to report of Auditor General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine submitted to the lawmakers.
Ayine had ” observed that 66 persons were removed from the payroll before the end of 2013.
“These persons were in payroll for between one month and 23 months each during which period they received N110.4 million.
The query read in part: “It was observed that 66 persons were removed from the payroll before the end of 2013.
ALSO READ: Buhari to security agencies: Enough of violent force against innocent citizens
“These persons were on the payroll for between one month and 23 months each during which period they received N110.4 million.
“No evidence was shown that these officers resigned their appointment or absconded, were a legitimate employee of JAMB and that they gave or paid one month salary in lieu of notice before they left the employment of the board.
“The Executive Registrar was requested to account for the emoluments paid for these officers in the sum of N110.4 million.
“However, his response with reference number JAMB/FIN/127/Vol.2/181 dated 24th May did not address the query satisfactorily.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.
The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.
The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84.
His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.