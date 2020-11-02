Senate queries JAMB over N110 million paid ghost workers

The Senate Committee on Public Account has raised eyebrow over an alleged N110.4 million paid non-existing staff by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, ( JAMB)

The Senate Committee led by Senator Mathew Urhoghide investigation was a sequel to report of Auditor General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine submitted to the lawmakers.

Ayine had ” observed that 66 persons were removed from the payroll before the end of 2013.

“These persons were in payroll for between one month and 23 months each during which period they received N110.4 million.

The query read in part: “It was observed that 66 persons were removed from the payroll before the end of 2013.

“These persons were on the payroll for between one month and 23 months each during which period they received N110.4 million.

“No evidence was shown that these officers resigned their appointment or absconded, were a legitimate employee of JAMB and that they gave or paid one month salary in lieu of notice before they left the employment of the board.

“The Executive Registrar was requested to account for the emoluments paid for these officers in the sum of N110.4 million.

“However, his response with reference number JAMB/FIN/127/Vol.2/181 dated 24th May did not address the query satisfactorily.”

