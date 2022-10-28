Why Atiku is visiting US ― Media Office

The media office of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has explained the reason the former vice president made a trip to the United States.

Atiku on Thursday arrived in Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

According to Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, the visit will afford the PDP presidential candidate the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria.

The statement also added that the former vice president will be in the US for a week-long engagement “that will be an opportunity for the frontline presidential candidate to share his vision for Nigeria with US business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.”

The delegation of the former Vice President comprises senior members of the PDP presidential campaign council, personal aides and other members of the PDP.

Those in the official delegation include the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Anxiety Persists Over Terror Alert

THE terror alert released by the United States government and the United Kingdom (UK), asking their citizens against travelling to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has continued to heighten tension in the country…

Umahi, Ayade’s Visit To Wike Fuels Speculation Of Alliance With APC

A VISIT by two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday has continued to fuel speculations…

VAR ‘doing a lot of damage,’ says Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said VAR is doing “a lot of damage” to football after seeing a last-gasp Harry Kane goal controversially ruled out in the 1-1 Champions League Group D draw with Sporting on Wednesday…