2023: PDP postpones Presidential rally over Atiku’s US trip

The Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the postponement of its rallies over the trip of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to the United States.

The announcement was made available to the media through a statement signed by the Director of Field Operations, Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO), Umar Bature.

According to the statement, rallies earlier scheduled to hold in Ondo, Kebbi, Ekiti, and Bayelsa States would no longer be held as scheduled. It however added that new dates would be communicated once they were fixed.

“This is to formally inform all Management of the PCO that in view of our candidates’ trip to the United States, our presidential rallies earlier scheduled for Ekiti, Ondo, Kebbi, and Bayelsa States will no longer hold as scheduled.

“New dates will be communicated once they are fixed. All inconveniences regrettable,” the statement read.

