The World Health Organization (WHO) has temporarily relocated its Ebola response team from a hospital in Akwe, Ituri Province, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), following intensified fighting that forced health workers to take shelter for more than three days.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said staff from the organisation, DR Congo’s Health Ministry and partner institutions were evacuated from the hospital under difficult security conditions.

The workers had sought refuge at the facility amid fierce clashes in the area. However, worsening insecurity made it increasingly difficult for them to continue operating from the hospital.

Tedros said the WHO team and its partners had been moved temporarily until the security situation improved.

The relocation has raised concerns about the continuity of Ebola response activities in Ituri, which is at the centre of the country’s ongoing outbreak.

According to figures cited in the report, the outbreak has recorded 11,762 cases and 5,775 deaths, making it the worst Ebola outbreak in DR Congo’s history.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or specific treatments.

However, two candidate vaccines are expected to enter clinical trials in Ituri as health authorities and international partners seek to strengthen efforts to contain the disease.

One of the candidates, ChAdOx1, was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the Serum Institute of India. The second, mRNA-1469, was developed by American pharmaceutical company Moderna.

In a related development, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, announced on Tuesday that it had signed an advance purchase commitment with the Serum Institute and Serum Life Sciences to secure access to up to 1.5 million doses of ChAdOx1.

The commitment is conditional on the vaccine demonstrating success in clinical trials and receiving the necessary regulatory approval.

The worsening security situation has further complicated efforts to contain the outbreak. The WHO had previously warned that increasing attacks since late October were seriously disrupting disease-response activities.

The temporary relocation of the response team highlights the difficulties confronting medical and humanitarian organisations working in conflict-affected areas, where insecurity can restrict access to patients, disrupt treatment and undermine disease surveillance.

Health workers and partner organisations are expected to resume operations in the affected area when conditions allow.

(Arise News)