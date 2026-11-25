Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has been found guilty of conspiring to steal trade secrets and committing bank fraud in a major US criminal trial, but was acquitted of a broader racketeering charge.

A jury in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, found the company guilty on 10 of the 12 counts brought against it, including conspiracy to violate US sanctions.

The verdict followed a two-month trial in which federal prosecutors accused Huawei and three of its subsidiaries of using deception, theft and other illegal activities to expand their global business operations.

Prosecutors alleged that the company stole confidential technology from rival firms and misled financial institutions about its business dealings in Iran to maintain access to international banking services.

During closing arguments, assistant US attorney Meredith Arfa told jurors that Huawei had spent two decades doing whatever was necessary to strengthen its position in the global telecommunications market.

However, the jury declined to convict the company of the more serious racketeering conspiracy charge, which would have required finding that Huawei operated as a criminal enterprise.

The company welcomed the acquittal, saying it demonstrated that the racketeering allegations lacked a factual basis.

In a statement, Huawei said it would take all necessary legal steps to protect its rights and interests.

Defence lawyer Brian Heberlig also described the rejection of the racketeering charge as significant, arguing that prosecutors had attempted to portray the company as an organisation built around criminal activity.

“The RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] count that alleged that Huawei was a corrupt organisation, with a corporate culture and policy of committing crime. That was, in our view, a significant overreach, and the jury soundly rejected it,” he said.

Heberlig added that the defence was disappointed with the other guilty verdicts and believed Huawei deserved acquittals on all counts.

The case dates back to 2019, when US federal prosecutors first announced charges against Huawei. The investigation gained international attention following the arrest of senior company executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada in late 2018.

Meng, also known as Cathy Meng, was detained for three years before reaching an agreement with US prosecutors that allowed her to return to China in 2021.

Following the latest verdict, US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Huawei and its subsidiaries had been held accountable for their activities.

“For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft,” he said in a statement.

The Chinese government criticised the US action, describing it as an attempt to suppress Chinese companies and pledging support for businesses seeking to defend their interests.

Huawei is expected to face sentencing in September 2027. Heberlig said the company would seek the lowest possible sentence and was expected to appeal the convictions.

The verdict marks a significant development in the long-running legal dispute between Washington and the Chinese technology company.

(BBC)