The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested three suspects following a violent political gathering in Zauro, Makera and surrounding areas of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area, as part of efforts to prevent a breakdown of law and order and safeguard lives and property.

In a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bashir Usman, said preliminary investigations revealed that a political rally, reportedly presented as a distribution of relief materials, was organised by the wife of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Zauro, Makera, Gwadangwaji, Gawasu, Morida and Karyo.

According to the statement, the organisers failed to notify the police at least 48 hours before the commencement of the political activities, contrary to an agreement reached between the command and all political parties during a stakeholders’ engagement held on September 7, 2026.

The agreement was reaffirmed at a subsequent meeting with the party’s caucus on November 2, 2026, during which the party committed to informing the Commissioner of Police of all political activities at least 48 hours in advance to allow adequate security arrangements.

The command said the agreement was, however, violated.

It added that, contrary to the principles of peaceful political engagement, the convoy reportedly moved around the area with people wielding dangerous weapons.

According to the police, video evidence obtained by the command showed individuals in the convoy carrying sticks, machetes and swords, while some speakers made inciting statements capable of causing a breach of public peace.

The statement further said some vehicles in the convoy had no registration numbers or displayed questionable number plates, while sirens were also used in violation of applicable traffic regulations.

“The Command strongly condemns the dangerous conduct witnessed during the incident, stressing that political engagement must not be allowed to degenerate into thuggery, violence and unguarded utterances contrary to laid-down rules and regulations.”

“The Command will not tolerate conduct capable of undermining public peace or setting a dangerous precedent ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

“Leadership of the party is reminded of its commitment, made during a meeting with the Commissioner of Police and other senior officers, to conduct peaceful political activities and cooperate with the Police, including its undertaking to hand over any persons involved in unlawful conduct.”

“Any breach of the agreed protocols or other applicable laws will be dealt with accordingly.”

The statement said the three suspects had been charged to court for prosecution.

The command also called on relevant authorities to address reports of minors’ involvement in political activities and take appropriate measures to protect them from exploitation, violence and other harmful circumstances.

In a related development, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Jega reported another political activity organised by the same party without prior notification to the police for security coverage.

Consequently, the organisers were directed to reschedule the rally and formally notify the police to enable adequate security arrangements.

Parents and guardians were advised to caution their wards against being recruited or used for political violence.

The command warned that any individual or political party found engaging in political violence, sponsoring thuggery or otherwise violating the law would be held accountable.