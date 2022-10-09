Where, Were, Property

Sample 1: “The news was discussed at Journalists Hangout today were BabajideOtitoju revealed that Wike has become a factor in PDP that cannot be pushed over…It has reached the point were more than one million votes on the average that come from Rivers State…” (I spoke with a PDP Gov… Opera News, 6 August, 2022)

I would like our readers to pay attention to the two points at which the form were occurs as follows: “Journalists Hangout…were Babajide Otitoju revealed that…” and “it has reached the point were more than one million votes…” It should be obvious that that form (were) is a contextual oddity in each of the two cases. The appropriate form is not were but where.It is astounding that anyone would insert the word were in each of those structural positions.

My guess is that the error stems from a pronunciation crisis on the part of some Nigerians who often pronounce were as where (and presumably vice versa). It is likely the case that they would select where or were blindly in a context requiring just one of them. In other words, the two words remain undifferentiated in reality. Elementary as these issues are, it is expedient to illustrate the usage of the words involved to avoid the risk of misleading young and vulnerable readers.

Please read the following sentences illustrating the usage of the verb were:

1) If I were you I would not borrow a kobo for the burial of such a useless relative.

2) Janet and Ajetunmobi were husband and wife until December last year.

3) The girls were punished for coming late.

4) All the bills were thrown out by the National Assembly because they were allegedly sponsored by the opposition party.

5) The patients were discharged prematurely because the health workers had gone on strike.

6) The children were always complaining about their father’s absence from home.

7) The two women were always trading insults in public.

8) The five names that were initially on the reserve list were later brought to the main list.

9) The villagers were not interested in talking to the police.

10) The offensive clauses were later removed from the constitution.





Please note that like is, am, was, and are, the word were is a form of BE. It occurs in contexts similar to those in which the other forms of BE occur. But specifically, it is:

1) used with plural nouns

2) in its past form. Actually, it is the past form of are.

Now compare its usage with that of where:

1) Where were you when the inspector arrived?

2) Where would you like to spend the next holidays?

3) Where in western Nigeria is the place in which hot water is flowing side by side with cold water?

4) Where are you living?

5) Nobody seems to know where the information leaked.

6) You should know that where your right ends is where another person’s right begins.

7) Where else in Africa is the press as vibrant as our own?

8) He is so energetic that one sometimes wonders where the energy comes from.

9) I will continue to live in Lagos, where I have lived for the past ten years.

10) I don’t even know where to start.

11) Where is your faith, you doubting Thomas?

At any rate, the required form in each of the two contexts is: where.

Sample 2: “In the video which circulated online in the aftermath of #ENDSARS protest, some group of hoodlums were seen carting away properties from the palace, and making a public disgrace of the revered throne. And in that rampage, the Oba’s staff of office was stolen.” (Video-check out how Oba of Lagos was welcomed back, The Punch online, 2 January, 2021)

We note the word properties which occurs in the context: “hoodlums were seen carting awayproperties”

Please note that the word (properties) is in its plural form. Note, furthermore, that the properties in question are included among the items made away with by hoodlums. In other words, those properties are placed in the same category as the Oba’s staff of office.

The reporter seems confused as to the grammatical characteristics of the noun property. There are two basic ways of regarding the word.

Whenever we use the word property to refer personal effects or movable items such as shoes, clothes, furniture, television sets, fridges, generators, and even motor cars, we should use it in its singular form. No matter the volume or quantity of such items, the word property should remain in its singular form and the choice of verb should be singular. This is invariably the case in British English. Please read the following sentences:

1) The landlord has seized the tenant’s property kept in two rooms, saying he won’t release it until and unless he pays all his debt.

2) No matter how long you stay in the UK, your property will remain in this room and it will be intact.

3) Before I woke up, he had gathered all his property and travelled back to our home town.

4) Since he owns little property, he doesn’t need more than one room.

5) Fire destroyed the entire house including his sister’s property kept in one of the rooms.

6) His property consists of a few items all of which are kept in one huge bag.

7) After working for two years, his property is so much that he needs to rent a second room.

8) Thieves broke into the room and made away with almost all his property.

9) He has found a new house and his children are helping to carry her property to the new place.

10) Two trucks carried his property to his newly built house.

11) In those days, slaves were considered part of the personal property of rich men.

12) Shoes and shirts are the most prominent elements of my property.

The word property has been used in its singular form in each of those sentences because it is about personal effects, household items, movable belongings. However, when the word is employed in reference to land and houses, it can be used in the singular sense if the reference is to a singular item or in the plural if the reference is to two or more items. Indeed, whenever the word property is used in the plural by knowledgeable people, the assumption is that the reference is to land/houses. It should not be used in the plural sense if the reference is to personal effects as discussed and illustrated earlier.

Now read the following sentences:

1) The government has decided to sell all its properties in the choicest parts of the country.

2) Properties are more expensive in Lagos than in any other part of Nigeria.

3) I have three uncles who are into the business of buying and selling of properties.

4) There is an uncompleted property which the owner wants to sell at a moderate price.

5) I have refused to buy that property because it is too close to a stream.

6) The prosecution has alleged that the politically exposed persons have acquired the said properties with the proceeds of corruption.

7) Only teachers are allowed to buy and own properties in the estate.

8) I want to acquire a property in an exclusive area.

9) He rejected the property because it was too close to the police barracks.

10) Being in a marshy and undeveloped area, the property should not be expensive.

11) Nigerian politicians are notorious for buying and owning expensive properties in Europe and America.

12) The EFFC has traced the two properties to a prominent politician.

From the discussion and analysis so far, it should be obvious that the word property should be in its singular form in the context under review.

