When ‘Sons of Men’ Hate on ‘Men of God’

After a long and an interminable session of depositions by a lady, of hateful and disrespectful commentaries about the person of Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel Int’l), on a particular social media platform in which I belong, I decided to politely engage her. The first salvo was only a caution: Watch what you call these men of God on a public platform like this one. The name-calling amounts to slander, which can become a court matter. All of these vituperations and extremely hateful comments can be couched politely and delivered in a diplomatic language. This space is even too small and too closed to pour out all your mind; do not waste them here; you may send a direct letter to the Bishop, if you wish. This should be more productive.

By this, the lady changed the course and launched a cocktail of innuendoes and darts encased in subtle attacks on me. I got the message, but laughed it off. At least, the poor judgment on the Bishop had stopped. The cause of this combativeness was as simple as the homily the Bishop gave two weeks ago, in which he had “decreed” the reopening of the houses of God in the land.

There was yet another one, a non-academic staff in my organization, who, on the assumption that I would not see his comment, had referred to me in my article shared on another blog, as a “yes man”. This young man is supposed to be a member of the same church I attend. His exact words: “Is he not on the payroll of the Bishop? He is a yes man”. This a brother of the same church! A graduate of the university owned by the church. And a very junior colleague by every standard.

The words came as a blow, not because they affected me (I have, over the years, grown a thick skin to side or ‘back’ comments about me), but more because they were coming from “Christians” of the same faith of the church leaders they hurl the stones at. First, I am not and can never be a “yes man” to anyone. I had not been one. I am an independent-minded person, who does his things based on personal convictions and with no apologies. I respect people a lot and execute assignments with a sense of responsibility. I do not lick boots. This perhaps explains the respect, admiration or contempt some people have for me. But I do not care, or do I? I defend what I believe and hold dear. I believe in the vision and prophetic calling of the Bishop. If my defence of what or who I believe in, is seen as being a “yes man”, oh, well then, I am quite glad to be called one.

This is what we get these days from sons and daughters of the Christian faith: crucifixion of their own spiritual fathers. I am not saying there are no false or ‘man-made’ prophets. But discretion and discernment should come in when dealing with religious leaders. What Muslims will not do is condemn their leaders.There is one Daddy Freeze, who calls himself a Christian but turns the scriptures upside down and who has made as full-time job, placing the heads of Men of God on his sardonic chopping block to the delight of his fans. That is how he ekes out a living these days, if he is not disc-jockeying on FM.

Two weeks ago, Bishop Oyedepo said this: “Therefore, I decree that the Church reopens and no gates of hell are permitted to shut it…” He had barely completed this declaration when “sons and daughters” in the faith launched spontaneous and scathing attacks against his cassock and name. It was like they were waiting for him and in no time had the preferred clip of that homily been shared on hundreds of social platforms. The entire message and the full import of the message did not matter to the critics. They would not even read, listen or see materials to the end to make a complete sense of it; neither do they reflect or ponder on the whole item. All that was desirable was the content useful for their critical darts. Interestingly, some of these people are “highly educated” and ostensibly informed persons in society. But once you see “learned” people make hasty- and more certainly- wrong judgment on people, you do not need to go near to smell the well-entrenched hatred and personal grudges for those individuals.

The act of “decreeing” the reopening of churches by the Bishop is not the literal opening of church buildings. That Christians are the ones who misunderstand this “decree” even goes to show their level and quality of Christianity. To “decree” in church settings, is to “declare prophetically”, to “bind and cast”, to “pronounce” in such a way that it will happen. Decreeing is a spiritual language, implying a command from the standpoint of the supernatural to fight terrestrial forces from their spiritual roots. Put differently, it is a prophetic declaration and a prayer. It’s not an instruction to members to return to church buildings. When it is understood otherwise, it belies the shallowness of the mind, or the hate that dictates to and blocks off momentously,rational capacity. Prophets speak this way, when they want a situation turned around. Bishop is not the Head of State or Governor that can issue an order for people to disobey the law of the land. As a law-abiding and responsible citizen of Nigeria, he cannot willfully ask his legion of followers to break rules.

My worry is, why do somepeople quickly pick holes and go after God’s servants, when in actual fact, they should be holding their bad leaders accountable for their current state of frustration? Narrow mindedness, which partly explains this, is commonplace today. Some people do not read deeply to see beyond literal meanings. They simply drive home with the little understanding of what’s deposited.Sometimes, it is just as a result of wickedness of the hearts of men. Is it the grudges or some unexplainable hatred? Yes! Many have made it clear. Some are even not happy Bishopis building churches. Unknown to these ones, the more churches that are built, the more employment opportunities for church workers, administrators, secretaries, cleaners, and so on, and the more God’s word reaches a greater number of people. Some despise him for flying in private jets and see the school fees charged in the two universities owned by the church; but are blinded by bitterness to see the value of the two universities in and upon Nigeria and Africa; or the thousands of jobs these universities and over fifty secondary and primary schools have created for people.

Is it jealousy? Of course, yes. Human beings can be actually impervious to reason when jealousy and envy have built mansions in their miserable hearts. Many despise God’s servants and Bishop in particular, out of petty jealousy and nothing else.Men of God should be poor like church rats…they should be carrying mice-eaten bags looking for converts. Pastors should not be rich and so forth. It is nonsense. All men are created by God and He alone gives wealth, to all. Religious leaders are not condemned to poverty.

Bishop decreed an end to COVID-19 and reopening of churches soon. It was a prophetic declaration. It was a prayer altar for a prayer point. Coronavirus was declared persona non grata. This is a simple spiritual exercise which I am sure we all know. We may only be trying to justify our contemptfor the man. The pettiness is however becoming sickening. We can find for ourselves more profitable ventures, rather than making baseless criticisms of pastors and other religious leaders a fulltime job.

Folarin, a professor of international relations, writes from Sango Ota, Ogun State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays To Eidul-Fitr Celebration

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr Celebration. Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement made available to… Read full story

Schools Will Reopen Soon But No Date ― FG

THE Federal Government has disclosed that there are plans to soon reopen schools nationwide, saying, however, that this will not be done in two weeks as being speculated in some quarters. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the clarification on Thursday during the Presidential Task Force on… Read full story

NLC Decries Incessant Harassment Of Healthcare Workers By Security Agents

The Lagos State Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has decried the recent harassment and intimidation of healthcare workers by security officers, including Nigeria Police in the state. The state Chairman, Mrs Agnes Sessi, expressed the concern at the inauguration of the union’s Labour-Civil Society Situation… Read full story

Air Peace Announces Plans To Downsize, Stop Inflight Services On Resumption

Nigeria’s domestic airline, Air Peace has indicated plans to downsize once flight operations resume. The Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema who declared this during a webinar organised by Aelex partners with the theme: “Survival Strategies for Nigerian Airlines’, said the downsize will affect some of his workers even… Read full story

Court Jails Man 26 Years For Abducting, Marrying, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Ese Oruru

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, has convicted Yunusa Dahiru for the abduction of 14-year-old Ese Oruru and getting her pregnant in the process. The presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang, sentenced Dahiru to 26 years imprisonment in a judgment she delivered on Thursday… Read full story

Rising Inflation Puts CBN In Dilemma ― Uwaleke

The rising inflation rate poses a challenge to monetary policy especially in the face of the need to stimulate economic activities through a lower interest rate environment and rescue the economy from recession. Uche Uwaleke, a professor of Finance at the Nasarawa State University who stated this in reaction to… Read full story

VIDEO+PHOTOS: Man Lands His Helicopter At Filling Station To Fill The Tank

It was a strange moment in Poland when a man landed his helicopter at a filling station to fill up on gas before paying and flying off, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. Mobile phone footage of the scene shows stunned customers looking on as the pilot landed his chopper to a petrol pump at the station in… Read full story

WHO Reviewing Impact Of Trump’s Decision To Withhold Funding

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said it was reviewing the impact of the decision of the United States President, Donald Trump, to withhold its funding to the organisation on its works and activities. Tribune Online reports that the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Fiona Braka regretted… Read full story

How Lockdown Made Pregnant Woman To Die During Labour In Ogun

A pregnant woman, Mrs Waidat Adedeji, died on Thursday, at Ita-Otu General Hospital, Ibiade in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State during labour. Tribune Online learnt that the woman who fell into labour and was being taken to the hospital on a motorcycle by the rider along with one of her children… Read full story

We’ve Spent N800 Million To Test 16,000 People For Coronavirus, Says Lagos Govt

Lagos State government on Thursday said it had expended about N800 million in carrying out 16,000 COVID-19 test in the state so far, disclosing that each of the test, which had been fully paid for, costs between N40,000 and N50,000. The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known… Read full story

Why Buhari Gives Appointment To Those He Knows —Kokori

Chief Ovie Frank Kokori, a former secretary general of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and current stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, is worried by the rate of unending corruption, insecurity caused by herdsmen and kidnappers and issue… Read full story

Customs Intercept N1.2bn Cannabis On Lagos Waters

Operatives of the Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) have intercepted drugs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa valued at N1,002,050,000 during a seagoing patrol on Lagos waters. The Controller of the command, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, revealed this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday… Read full story

Father And Son Surrender To Police After Killing Neighbour For Allegedly Sleeping With Wife

A father and his son have surrendered themselves to the police in Nasarawa State after killing their neighbour. Mr Henry Oboteh, a trado-medical doctor, who was said to be in his mid-50s, was killed by one Mr Collins, his son and his security guard on Wednesday, May 20, at Angwan Tiv in Masaka, for allegedly… Read full story