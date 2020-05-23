Nigerians react as Dino Melaye stars in Nollywood movie

Over the week, controversial politician and former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Dino Malaye has been trending on several social media platforms after he dropped the trailer of a Nollywood movie in which he featured in entitled: ‘The Bean super hero’. He also hinted that he would be featuring in a couple of movies.

The ex-Kogi West senator who was popular and known for his unfailing dramatic expression and comic performances on the floor of the Senate during his tenure, in his caption to this video on Twitter, said: “The Bean super hero. A must watch movie. Watch out for the best of movies featuring Dino Melaye”.

Nigerians have however been reacting to this since he dropped the video, as many were of the opinion that he has finally found his original calling – which is acting. “Congratulations Dino Melaye, all those years of practice finally paid off. Nollywood, eku alejo o”, said a user with the name Olusegun.

The former senator, in the video clip he dropped played a role where he had to collapse in his office. One of his followers on twitter, also reacting to this, said: “Lovely, he had to play his favourite role of collapsing here again lol. I expect the best from him”. “I will like to see Fayose join him,” said another user.

The movie also features several Nollywood stars and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dianne Russet and according to Dino, the movie will be released soon.

