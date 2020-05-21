Father and son surrender to police after killing neighbour for allegedly sleeping with wife

A father and his son have surrendered themselves to the police in Nasarawa State after killing their neighbour.

Mr Henry Oboteh, a trado-medical doctor, who was said to be in his mid-50s, was killed by one Mr Collins, his son and his security guard on Wednesday, May 20, at Angwan Tiv in Masaka, for allegedly sleeping with his wife.

The Oboteh family want to see that justice is done.

The daughter of the victim, Mrs Priscilla Solomon, who spoke to Tribune Online at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) unit of the Nasarawa State police command said that the suspects confessed to killing her father after discovering that he was having an affair with the wife.

“There has been an issue of infidelity between my late father and Mr Collins’ wife for long. Two months ago, Mr Collins took my father to court and he was kept in custody for some weeks, but I am not aware if they were still having an affair,” she explained.

She said the night the incident happened, someone believed to be the suspect called her father on phone and some hours later the police at Masaka division called her younger brother to come to the station only for her to discover her father lying dead.

She said her late father a trado-medical doctor and the Collins have been family friends since 2006, but the relationship became sour when Collins accused her father of sleeping with his wife some years back.

Priscilla said all the family is after is for justice to prevail, because “no law allows anyone to take someone’s life no matter the gravity of the offence,” she said.

A police source told our Tribune Online that the suspect who confessed to the crime is alleging that he caught the deceased red-handed having sexual affairs with his wife on his matrimonial bed.

According to him, the wife escaped and his son engaged Mr Obateh in a fight and he killed him in self-defence.

He, thereafter, walked to Masaka Police Station and confessed to murdering his love rival, he added.

He said the body of the victim was moved to Uke General Hospital mortuary, even as the police continue with investigations.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nansel Rahmnan who confirmed the development to Nigerian Tribune said the suspects are in police custody, adding that the case will be thoroughly investigated and the culprits will be arraigned in court.

