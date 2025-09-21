Features

What you should do with a damaged rechargeable battery

Alausa-Issa Zainab
Batteries realistic illustrations set
Source: Freepik

Rechargeable batteries, also known as lithium-ion batteries, are quite common and can be found in home appliances, phones, e-bikes, and other electronic devices. They have more energy and are lighter than traditional batteries. 

Contents

It is difficult to know when they are damaged or broken because sometimes, they are not visible to determine what could be wrong inside. A damaged battery can catch fire, bring out toxic smoke gases, or even explode.

How to know a damaged battery

A damaged battery leaks, shows burn marks and can be toxic. Devices with damaged batteries often swell and show corrosion.

READ ALSO: 8 phones with the best batteries in 2025

1. Burning smell

A properly functioning battery does not bring out a burning smell. So, if you observe any awful odour around your device, know that there is a problem. It is time to quit.

2. Signs of smoke

If you see signs of smoke coming out of your device, something is definitely wrong, which is why you need to act fast or just get another battery.

3. Leaking fluid

When a rechargeable battery begins to leak fluid, it is a sign that you have to let go of the device. It is not good to inhale such or keep touching it. 

4. Excess heat

If you notice your gadgets or appliances beginning to give off excess heat than usual, it is high time to be cautious.

What to do with a damaged battery 

A damaged battery is a toxic one. Hence, you shouldn’t keep it around.

1. Discard it

You should discard that rechargeable home appliance with a damaged battery unless it is visible to cross-check and replace it with another.

2. Stop charging

Another step you can take if there is an awful smell is to stop charging and using the device.

3. Fireproof battery safe

This is a protective shield for batteries. It helps to prevent accidents and ensure devices are safe. If you have one, you can keep your rechargeable battery safe there till you’re ready to do something about it.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Dr Babatope Agbeyo in the university I wore my father’s clothes to lecture halls in the university ―Agbeyo
Next Article Fubara and Nigeria's corruption Èmil’ókàn ] You be terrorist Ahmadu Bello Louis Edet House Oyinlola’s crocodile ADC death Tinubu’s Chicago Owo Park June 12 casualties Sanwo-Olu on Tinubu White House Oloyede’s tears, Aso Rock voodoo statistics Baba Fasoranti at 99 Tinubu’s Àjàntálá son Umo Eno Oborevwori and Okowa’s Mike Adenuga at 72 Nigeria hosts Nyerere’s one-party Nigerian leaders as CBEX Goodnight Voltaire Tell Your Papa as spirit of Rwanda’s Profiling Natasha as Segilola Fubara and the witches

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×