What you should do with a damaged rechargeable battery

Rechargeable batteries, also known as lithium-ion batteries, are quite common and can be found in home appliances, phones, e-bikes, and other electronic devices. They have more energy and are lighter than traditional batteries.

It is difficult to know when they are damaged or broken because sometimes, they are not visible to determine what could be wrong inside. A damaged battery can catch fire, bring out toxic smoke gases, or even explode.

How to know a damaged battery

A damaged battery leaks, shows burn marks and can be toxic. Devices with damaged batteries often swell and show corrosion.

1. Burning smell

A properly functioning battery does not bring out a burning smell. So, if you observe any awful odour around your device, know that there is a problem. It is time to quit.

2. Signs of smoke

If you see signs of smoke coming out of your device, something is definitely wrong, which is why you need to act fast or just get another battery.

3. Leaking fluid

When a rechargeable battery begins to leak fluid, it is a sign that you have to let go of the device. It is not good to inhale such or keep touching it.

4. Excess heat

If you notice your gadgets or appliances beginning to give off excess heat than usual, it is high time to be cautious.

What to do with a damaged battery

A damaged battery is a toxic one. Hence, you shouldn’t keep it around.

1. Discard it

You should discard that rechargeable home appliance with a damaged battery unless it is visible to cross-check and replace it with another.

2. Stop charging

Another step you can take if there is an awful smell is to stop charging and using the device.

3. Fireproof battery safe

This is a protective shield for batteries. It helps to prevent accidents and ensure devices are safe. If you have one, you can keep your rechargeable battery safe there till you’re ready to do something about it.