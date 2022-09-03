What to do when you are having a bad day

Life happens to everyone, and it’s not unusual for you to sometimes have a bad day or feel overwhelmed. Recognising the fact that no one is immune to a bad day will help you get over this feeling on time.

Life challenges, work demands, uncertainties, unmet desires or aspirations, failed relationships, and many more are factors that may be responsible to an individual experiencing a bad day.

There are quite a number of things you can do when having a bad day to help you overcome the feeling.

Discussed in this article are things you can do to help yourself when having a bad day.

1. Watch movies

If you’re having a bad day, I recommend you watch movies. Watching a movie on a bad day helps shift your focus from any negative feelings and lightens your mood.

2. Take a long ride

Going for a long ride is one of the best ways to relieve yourself after a bad day. If you have a car, get into it, turn on the music, roll down your windows, and drive off to a far destination.

If you don’t have a car, you can make use of a bicycle or just get on a train to a faraway destination.

3. Simply vent your frustration/ worries

Sometimes we just need to let go of pent-up frustrations, worries, disappointments and so on. An open field or beach is definitely one of the best locations to vent your anger, frustrations, regrets or worries.

You just need to shout as loud as you can, vent all pent-up emotions and alternatively, you can write it down in a notebook.

4. Call your loved ones or family members

Another thing to do when having a bad day is to call your loved ones or family members. Life can sometimes be hard, and it is at this difficult moment that we need our loved ones the most.





Talking to your loved ones can help you get out of a bad day in no small way.

5. Watch comic skits

Laughter is said to be the best medicine! There are quite a number of skits you can watch that will help you laugh away your worries.

Watching skits by “Taaoma”, “Mr Macaroni”, “Oga Sabinus“, and other talented skit makers in the country and abroad is a tested and trusted way of overcoming a bad day.

6. Go out/hangout with friends

When having a bad day, sometimes all you just need is a breath of fresh air and you will be back to your normal self. Going out to centres of attractions, organising a picnic or hanging out with your friends is really a great way of getting over a bad day.

7. Practice deep breathing

If you’re not an outgoing person, you can try out some deep breathing exercises oryoga to get over a bad day.

This practice can help you calm yourself down and shift your mindset.

8. Call your “bestie”

You can’t go wrong with friends when you have good friends in your life. Our friends really make the world go round.

Putting a call through to that favourite girlfriend of yours or your “padi of life” can be a great option in getting over a bad day. And if you have them close by, you can pay them a visit or ask them to come around.

The chitchat you will have with them will definitely salvage your day.

9. Sleep

At times, all you need to do is to shut out every distraction and worry and have a good sleep.

Taking a great time out from work and other demands to rest your body and brain can really help in overcoming a bad day.

10. Order your favourite meal

As a person, I love good food and it can really help you get over a bad day especially if it’s your favourite meal.

You can decide to cook your favourite meal or to save you further stress, just order it with a chilled drink and watch your bad day disappear into thin air.

You can also listen to good music, visit recreational centres, encourage yourself, engage in activities that excite you, and surround yourself with your loved ones.

While going through a bad day, always remember that you are important and loved, that you only deserved the best and you will come out strong and victorious regardless of the challenges life throws at you.

