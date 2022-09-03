Police warn against political gatherings, procession ahead of INEC approved date for kick-off of campaign in Oyo

Oyo Police command has warned against any forms of political gatherings or procession ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approved date for campaigns nationwide.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the political campaign to kick off nationwide on September 28, 2022.

The Command had in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, stressed the need for political parties and other interest groups to be guided by the provision of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It, therefore, advised members of the public against the conduct of any political processions or rallies till the official commencement of the designated and approved period for Political Campaigns by INEC in the interest of Public Order and Safety.

The statement read in part: “The members of the registered political parties and relevant stakeholders must be guided by Section 40 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), where every citizen is entitled to assemble freely and associate with persons with the same interest and values, the command is also obligated to ensure that the provisions of Section 45 stand where the rights of other citizens must be protected in the interest of public order and morality.

“However, considering the various ongoing constructions, traffic considerations around the metropolis and possible emergence of security threats to others, the Oyo State Police Command have made comprehensive plans of providing security for static assemblage of people, groups and interest at any place or time provided the much-needed clearance for such was sought and approved.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams psc(+) fdc has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and all tactical commanders to personally lead confidence-building patrols across the length and breadth of the state to include but not limited to critical infrastructures, media houses, religious centres, recreational centres and other public spaces with a view to maintaining law and order in this regard.

“Penultimately, Political Splinter groups, Support Coalitions, Parents, Guardians and leaders wielding different degrees of influence are enjoined to advise their supporters, followers, children, wards and proteges against being used to scuttle the relative tranquillity status in the State.

“The good people of the State are advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation and harassment as the Command continues to monitor activities within the state.”





Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Asks Lagos Market Women To Be Security Conscious

Police warn against political gatherings, procession ahead of INEC approved date for kick-off of campaign in Oyo

Sharia Police Arrest 931 In Kano For Street Begging

Police warn against political gatherings, procession ahead of INEC approved date for kick-off of campaign in Oyo