Symphony (The Movie) Trailer/Poster Revealed

Ahead of its September 9 cinema release date, the trailer for the much-anticipated Nollywood and pan-African blockbuster movie entitled, “Symphony” has been released.

The trailer introduces the film’s dizzyingly impressive ensemble cast, with standout

performances by Slade and Lolita (the lead roles), D’banj and Tanasha Donna (both making their acting debuts), and highlights of some of the film’s many electrifying moments.

From the drama to the visuals to the heightened emotions, and even the music, the trailer creates so much glee and anticipation that confirms that this film is exceptional and was made

to dominate the screens.

According to be brains behind the project, Symphony focuses on music and entertainment to highlight the many societal issues bedeviling African youths. The film also features a music album with original compositions recorded by some of the film’s cast members.

Along with D’banj and Tanasha, the film also stars Jackie Appiah, Iya Awero, Mr Latin, Kalu Ikeagwu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie, and radio presenter Ogundairo Seun (aka Real Skillz) among others.

The film also introduces Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa, who played Slade and Lolita, respectively, as well as Victor Adeshiyan (a.k.a. VJ CrazyLife), who played Slade’s

bosom friend.

With the release of the trailer, the multi-million-naira movie project, which was jointly produced by EverRise Entertainment and Sulcata Entertainment, and directed by Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu is set to hit the screens of major cinemas across Nigeria and other African countries come September9.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance and enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…Edo Police to investigate

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship





Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…Edo Police to investigate