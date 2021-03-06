What is ebola infection?

Even though we are still struggling with the Covid-19 infection, the news another infection, this time, the Ebola infection is devastating. In order to protect myself and my family, I will appreciate it if you can kindly educate me about the Ebola Infection.

Abraham (by SMS)

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a deadly disease with occasional outbreaks that occur primarily on the African continent. The Ebola virus is usually spread through direct contact with body fluids of a person who is sick with or has died from EVD. This can occur when a person touches these infected body fluids (or objects that are contaminated with them), and the virus gets in through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth. People can get the virus through sexual contact with someone who is sick with EVD, and also after recovery from EVD. Symptoms may appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after contact with the virus, with an average of 8 to 10 days. The course of the illness typically progresses from “dry” symptoms initially (such as fever, aches and pains, and fatigue), and then progresses to “wet” symptoms (such as diarrhea and vomiting) as the person becomes sicker. Treatment should be undertaken under medical care in a hospital. Prevention is by the avoidance of contact with likely infected people.

