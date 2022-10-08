What is autism

I have a family friend whose son is said to have autism. I will appreciate it if you can kindly throw more light on this condition. For example, is it true that having children at old age causes autism in the children from such unions?

Ngozi (by SMS)

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person communicates, learns, thinks, behaves, and interacts with others. People of all ages, sexes, and races can have autism. Autism is a “spectrum” disorder, meaning that autistic people can have a wide range of symptoms, strengths, skills, and support needs. The healthcare community now uses the umbrella term autism spectrum disorder (ASD) to refer to anyone who falls on this spectrum. Typically, symptoms of ASD present in early childhood. They can include communication difficulties, challenges with social interaction, and repetitive behaviors. Some autistic people are able to perform the everyday activities they need to do independently, while others may need substantial support. There are many myths about what causes autism. Research suggests that genetics, certain environmental factors, or a combination of both may play a role in its development. Genetic factors include gene variants, which some people inherit from their parents. This does not guarantee that a child will have autism, but it may raise the likelyhood of the ailment. Environmental factors may include exposure to certain infections or medications during pregnancy, although more research on this is necessary. There is no medical test to determine whether a person is autistic. Doctors use developmental monitoring and screening to make a diagnosis, and they are often able to diagnose a child as early as age 2 years. Early diagnosis can help children and their families access support and better understand certain behaviors.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE