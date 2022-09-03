‘What I ordered vs. what I got’: How to avoid disappointment from tailors

Have you ever given your clothing material to a “so-called fashion designer or better still, a tailor” and, instead of the style you wanted, you got something else? Don’t worry, you are not alone!

There have been several scenarios where people have given their clothes to their designers, but instead of getting the style they wanted, they got something else. This situation gave rise to the cliché “what I ordered versus what I got.”

Experiencing this can be painful at times, especially if the material is expensive or it is meant for an important function.

One thing most people fail to understand is that there are different niches in fashion designing and oftentimes than not, your fashion designer cannot be an expert in all the niches under fashion design.

There are certain things you need to know and do if you don’t want to find yourself in a “what I ordered versus what I got” situation. Check them out below.

1. Give your dress materials to professionals only

When it comes to getting quality wears, please always give your materials to a professional only. Not everyone that has a shop is truly a professional fashion designer.

To avoid “what you ordered versus what you got”, you need to resist the urge to give your clothes to roadside tailors that are not experts at what they do.

This doesn’t mean all roadside fashion designers are quacks, it only means you should do your due diligence before giving your material out for sewing.

Learn to ask to be shown previous works of the fashion designer, doing this will help you know to a great extent if they can sew the style you want perfectly.

If you don’t want “what I ordered versus what I got,” give your clothes to professionals only.

2. Don’t economize (be ready to spend on your clothes)

One major reason that people get “what I ordered versus what I got” is because they are not ready to spend.

You want to wear the same style as Adesua Etomi or Banky W wore for an occasion but you are not ready to spend as much or a bit less than they did, tell me why you will not experience “what you ordered versus what you got”?





Getting quality and perfectly sewn dresses, either as a man or woman, will cost you a good sum of money.

You can’t want to sew a style that cost N20,000 for N5,000 and not expect to get the opposite of what you ordered.

You should even be scared when a fashion designer is asking you to pay less for clothes that you’re sure cost more.

Don’t be an economist when you want quality designs.

3. Know your fashion designer’s niche

In fashion design, there are different niches. There are certain designers that are only into corporate wear. Some are into suit making, while some are into bridal wear, others into school wear, native wear, and so on.

Designers who are based on a particular niche tend to be more professional in their field than designers who are into several niches at the same time.

To help you avoid “what I ordered versus what I got,” you need to know the niche of your designers or study the styles they sew best for you.

For instance, if you have discovered that a designer sews your native wears perfectly, you know that all your native wears will be given to that designer while you look for another designer who is an expert on bridal wear.

You don’t need to have a single designer, you can have as many as possible based on their niches or expertise.

Know this, know peace! You don’t need to stick to only one designer.

4. Sincerely ask your designer if they can sew the style you want

To avoid “what you ordered versus what you get “, you need to sincerely ask your fashion designer if they can sew the style you want.

Don’t assume that your designer can sew all styles, that assumption can really cost you a lot.

You are not trying to downplay the skill of your fashion designer; rather, you’re trying to save yourself both unnecessary and avoidable issues or quarrels.

Asking this question doesn’t mean your fashion designer doesn’t know how to sew or you won’t patronise them again. You just need to be sure they understand how to achieve the style you want.

This is important for ladies’ styles because there are some styles that are technical and it will only take a professional designer to achieve them perfectly.

Don’t assume, ask your designer sincere questions!

You don’t need to always experience “what I ordered versus what I got”. Follow the above tips and I guarantee you a breath of relief.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE