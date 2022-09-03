Soludo, Azubogu congratulate Ifeanyi Ubah at 51

Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, on his 51st birthday anniversary.

“As you add another year today, it is my earnest prayer for God to grant you the strength and good health in the service to the people and the state,” Governor Soludo added.

The Governor, therefore, joins Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate and wish him a pleasant birthday celebration and many eventful years ahead.

Also, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), senatorial candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District, Engr Chris Emeka Azubogu, rejoiced and congratulated the current Senator representing Anambra South District on his birthday, praying that God will continue to keep, guide and protect him.

In his message, Azubogu prays that God continues to give him good health, long life and prosperity.

“Hearty Cheers my Senator on your Birthday! My prayer is that God will continue to keep you in sound health.”

The congratulatory messages were contained in a statement made available to Journalists in Awka, on Saturday, by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime and Hon. Azubogu’s media aide, Emeka Onyia, respectively.

