‘Social media has helped the fashion industry expand than ever before’

Victor Adah, better known as Keanvic Clothing, has made a name for himself when it comes to men’s fashion in Nigeria. Having expanded to Lagos recently, ROTIMI IGE caught up with him to discuss his journey, how the fashion industry has evolved and how social media has helped businesses. Excerpts

The fashion industry in Nigeria has evolved such that it has commanded international attention. What do you think contributed to this?

This is the era of social media and global digitalisation, no doubt this has been a key player in major sectors in the society and around the world. I’ll say social media has contributed greatly to bringing both local and international wide range of attention to the Nigerian fashion industry.

You are a well-known brand in the South West. How did you pick interest in tailoring as a graduate?

Although I majored in Fine and Applied Arts at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo university, fashion designing didn’t start for me after I graduated. I always had an interest in creating fashion right from my secondary school days so I started fashion early. It was a dream career so it was easy for me to continue in that field since I already started, even before I graduated.

Fashion shows abound in Lagos but are yet to spread around the country. How are you influencing your base in Ibadan to see the need for such or isn’t it necessary?

Well, fashion shows are very necessary because they are platforms that help upcoming and made designers showcase their masterpieces and also measure their growth. Our foreign counterparts have mastered the art of showcasing and growing their brands via fashion shows but some things might take a while. Surely, we will get there. Fashion shows are coming to Ibadan soon, I and a few other designers are working on bringing fashion shows home but I won’t be giving you details on that here for now. It’s a work in progress.

It is said that many may be fashionable but unwilling to pay the cost. Is fashion expensive?

Good fashion is expensive but that doesn’t mean it’s not affordable. There is a saying that the word ‘quality and cheap’ don’t go hand in hand. Plus, it’s not news how expensive getting quality fabrics and accessories to make great outfits cost, in recent times, especially in this part of the world so it’s sad how some people will want quality and not want to pay for it.

What challenges have you faced in Ibadan?

While I was in Ibadan as a fashion designer, there were a lot of challenges surrounding building the Keanvic clothing brand although the major challenges, as we all know, are not restricted to region or state. The challenges, such as the shortage of electricity supply, the foreign currency exchange rate and staff coordination. It was a big deal for me back in the days as I was still trying to carve a niche for myself and it’s not so easy managing people; it’s a skill you must learn and master but I give glory to God that Keanvic clothing is a brand fully staffed with like minds of intelligent, creative and hardworking people, although we are not where we dream to be yet.

What, in your opinion, must change about how people react to foreign labels over indigenous ones?

For me, the idea of originality must change, our notion that anything Nigerian is fake compared to our foreign counterparts is not only wrong but a dream killer. This is one of the major setbacks the Nigerian fashion industry, as a whole, is facing. Although we are changing the narratives gradually due to the international attention drawn to some local brands get if we don’t fully accept our own and continue to the outcast Nigerian fashion label, we will not settle well internationally.

Do you feel you may do better in Lagos, Abuja or the likes?

Keanvic clothing is already permanently based in Lagos but as I said, social media has contributed a lot to major aspects of our lives so it doesn’t really matter where you are, but because of urbanisation and demand power of these big cities there will definitely be an edge, it’s like bringing the mountain to Mohamed.

Do you also opine that Nigerian fashion can command global patronage?

Of course yes! In fact, Nigerian fashion has started enjoying global patronage. It’s a gradual process and if more investors can come into the sector and support growing brands, fashion in Nigeria will be unstoppable.

Your designs are mainly for men. Why?

Every business or brand should be built with a target audience and a set goal mind. Keanvic clothing is a brand focused on creating classy designs especially for men; classy, not only for them to look good but to crave a lasting impression of class and finesse, among other things which is the major reason our eyes are on the prize. But as the brand grows, demand also widens so we are already looking into creating wonderful designs for women and girls also.

What would you have been if not a designer?

Although I said earlier that I studied Fine and Applied Arts and majored in graphics designing, fashion designing, for me, is a dream career, I won’t want to be anywhere else.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Keanvic clothing has become a brand that not only enjoys nationwide but international patronage too so by the special grace of God, in the next five years, Keanvic clothing will not only be a household name but will be one recognised globally for quality, class and great standard.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Social media has helped Social media has helped

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Social media has helped Social media has helped

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE