Five ways you should not behave at work

The workplace is always a setting which requires discipline, professionalism, and all ethical behaviours needed for the successful running of any business or organisation.

It is saddening and unprofessional when you see workers displaying all manners of unethical behaviours in the workplace, such as misusing the organisation’s time, fighting, showing disrespect, dishonesty, lying and so much more.

If certain unethical behaviours are left to thrive in the workplace, not only will other employees be affected and the overall productivity of the organisation be affected, but also the image of the company before the public and competitors in the same sector will be smeared in the mud.

It is important we all know certain unethical behaviours that are fast becoming the norm in various organisations in the nation.

Having knowledge of these unethical behaviours at the workplace will prevent us from displaying them and also help us correct ourselves if we have been defaulting on the expected ethics and professionalism expected at the workplace.

1. Late coming

Unethical behaviour that has gained ground in the workplace at this time is late coming.

It is shocking most times when you see some teachers, civil servants, and other workers going to work as late as 9 a.m. and you are just left to wonder if these individuals have anyone overseeing their activities at the workplace.

Some individuals might feel they have justifiable reasons to get to the workplace late, but I tell you the truth, no reason whatsoever is justifiable unless you have been informed prior to your employment.

If you feel going to work late will not really affect you since you’re not the owner of the company, then I put it to you that you are wrong.

Any behaviour you consistently exhibit at work will always have a way of reflecting on other aspects of your life.

Take time to ask yourself if you will love it if your workers also come late to work when you own your business. If the answer is a no, then you need to turn a new leaf because “what goes around, comes around.”

2. Not meeting deadlines

Deadlines are inevitable at the workplace in these times as a result of the targets various organisations are trying to meet on a daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly or yearly basis.





Not meeting deadlines is unethical behaviour in the workplace that needs to be nipped in the bud as this singular act can lead to an organisation shutting down or running bankrupt.

We need to try our best to always meet deadlines at our workplaces because whatever affects the organisation will also affect us in the end.

3. Gossiping

Some workers, females, have been given the official title – “Office Gossips.” They are always the ‘news broadcasters’ and rumour mongers in the office.

They know all that is happening from one office to another. They even neglect their official duties just in a bid to stay updated about the happenings in the office.

Gossiping is another unethical behaviour in the workplace that needs to be discouraged.

You tend to lose the respect other employees have for you when they discover that you are a gossip.

By all means, gossiping should be reduced to the barest minimum at the workplace in order to ensure the productivity of workers who tend to do this act.

4. Dishonesty

Honesty is said to be the best policy. With moral decadence gradually creeping into every sector of the country, it’s not surprising to find dishonest individuals in the workplace.

Gone are the days when honesty was seen as a key virtue that everyone must have.

The desire to cut corners just in a bid to get some quick cash is gradually making this great virtue of “honesty” a thing of the past in most organisations and in society at large.

Integrity, transparency, and honesty are key to the overall success of any and every individual and organisation.

Shun dishonesty! And make the world a better place for us all.

6. Lack of time management

Time is said to wait for no man, and what is worth doing at all is what is done well.

Organisations these days are always in need of workers who have good control of their time. Workers who know the right thing to do at the right time are always productive in all they do unlike those who are poor at time management.

The lack of time management skills is another unethical behaviour found in the workplace in this part of the world.

To effectively manage your time at the workplace, you can come up with a schedule or a time plan that will help you plan your day ahead and everything you need to do.

Adequate time management skills in the workplace lead to increased productivity.

It is important for every worker to knows that they have a role to play, no matter how small, in the successful operation of any organisation. Therefore, we need to embrace professionalism and ethical behaviour in the workplace.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE