We’re struggling to catch up with what Awolowo, Jakande, others did ― Amosun

A former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has said that Nigerian politicians are still struggling to catch up with the legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and a host of others.

Amosun advised fellow politicians and himself to emulate what the great leaders had done even while trying to do their best.

“It is just to emulate what he did. All of us are still struggling to catch up with what Baba Awolowo did, what Jakande did and what all these Surdannas and everybody did.

“We should continue to do our bit. These are leading lights, there are examples that we should all follow,” Amosun said.

Meanwhile, he described the life of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande as well spent, devoted to humanity and incorruptible.

“It was a life well -spent, a life that is lived for others. A life that is practically devoted to serving the masses.

“He was an incorruptible leader. He left very huge legacies, indelible legacies. He left his marks and footprints on the sand of time.

“So, what he did is still unprecedented and generation yet unborn will meet it and emulate,” he said.

