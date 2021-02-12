Marwa mourns Jakande

A former military administrator of Lagos State, and chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has commiserated with the family of a one-time governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who died on Thursday at the age of 91.

While describing his death as a big loss to not only Lagos State but the entire country, Marwa recounted how Jakande, who was the states first civilian governor, supported him when he was the military administrator of the state.

“He was always at our events and ever willing to give advice and support at all times,” he said in a statement from his office on Friday.

He said decades, after Jakande served as governor, his achievements and legacies in the areas of affordable mass housing, free education, quality healthcare and infrastructure development, were still visible in the state’s landscape.

He described his selfless service to humanity as worth emulating as he beseeched God to grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.

He extended his condolences to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his government, and the people of the state.

