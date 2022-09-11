We’ll upgrade 511 secondary schools to model colleges, says Ogun govt

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
We'll upgrade 511 secondary schools, Abiodun swears in new deputy chief of staff, seven commissioners, Despite paucity of funds, we"ll continue to provide infrastructure, Palliative works commence on Sango-Ota-Ijoko-Akute, Petition against Dapo Abiodun didn't emanate from us, Efficient security must be provided , 150 months of unremitted, Use Akala's death to unite, construction of 54.1km roads, No part of Ogun, Abiodun signs new chiefs’ law, provision of social amenities, Ogun Assembly passes N350.7bn, Resign now if you have political ambition, Ogun establishes delivery office, COVID-19: Ogun issues 60-day ultimatum for residents to get vaccinated, Ogun launches OLARMS , Ogun offers waivers to hoteliers on land use and amenities charge, Ogun govt assures improved, We must not allow, EU commends Ogun govt, Ogun evacuates stranded UniJos , Ogun govt resumes COVID-19, Abiodun Alake, Be creative in administering, Ogun State governor to chair APC Primary, Let's build bridges, Abiodun inaugurates governing council, Ogun targets over N100bn

The Ogun State Government, on Friday, disclosed its readiness to upgrade 511 secondary schools to model schools under the state’s flagship schools initiative.

This was stated by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, at a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector of the state, in Abeokuta.

According to him, 42 out of the schools have been upgraded into model schools while others are waiting for upgrading.

Arigbagbu noted that the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration since it came on board, had renovated no fewer than 950 schools and equally provided over 25,000 desks and benches.

The meeting had in attendance the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers and that of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Comrades Abiodun Akintola and Akeem Lasisi respectively, and representatives of higher institutions in the state.

The commissioner noted that the provision of desks and benches for schools was basically to cushion the effects of the shortage of furniture in the schools.

He submitted that the last administration left the educational sector in shambles, while the present administration had achieved a total overhaul of the sector.

LSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We have compiled a list of all schools that need intervention. We have renovated 960 schools and we have supplied over 25,000 tables and chairs to reduce and cushion the effects of the shortage of furniture in our schools.

“We have also upgraded and recategorised our schools, this is a new initiative in Ogun State which we call the Flagship School Initiative. This initiative means that we are not starting model colleges from the scratch but we want to turn our colleges into model colleges.

“We are going to all the 511 secondary schools in Ogun State and will make them be model colleges. Now we have 42 of those schools, we want to solve the problem in our education sector. The 42 flagship schools are spread across the three senatorial districts of the state and to enter the school, there is usually screening test.


Arigbabu said the state government would make provisions for new schools and build more classrooms in existing schools to accommodate more students.

“To achieve this, we have given ourselves a six years goal plan, and we expect to establish more schools and build more classrooms. We are working towards having a maximum of 40 pupils in a class,” he added.

Again, Suspected Herders Kill Four, Burn Houses In Benue

We’ll upgrade 511 secondary schools to model colleges, says Ogun govt

You might also like
Latest News

Truck falls on tricycle on Ogun Bridge, kills three

Latest News

Ogun communities get 300KVA transformers from govt

Latest News

Ogun PRP guber candidate, Bamgbose, dies at 54

Latest News

Gas explosion: Two injured, four tankers burnt in Ogun

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More