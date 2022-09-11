Jigawa receives N1.7bn ecological fund as flood continues to ravage communities

THE Jigawa State Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa, said the state had received the sum of N1.7 billion from the national ecological fund.

The commissioner made the disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen on the government’s plans following the recent flood in the state.

He said, “the state has in its coffers a total sum of N1.7 billion ecological fund.”

Recall that the state is experiencing a flood disaster which has led to the loss of 70 lives while thousands of families were rendered homeless and thousands of hectares of farmland destroyed.

Gantsa added that “see Accountant General of the state, ask him. He will confirm to you that we did not touch any kobo in our ecological fund in this state.”

“The fund is there. We are waiting for his excellency governor’s directives on what to do,” he said.

Gantsa assured the flood victims that the government had already set up committees on the flood disaster and their welfare would be taken care of.

Speaking to Tribune Online, Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Relief Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Yusif Sani Babura, said the number of victims is increasing every day as the flood continues.

Babura maintained that the agency has about 20 internally displaced person (IDP) camps in the state with thousands of people, thought then he said: “I cannot give the specific number of the displaced persons in the camps as they are increasing every day. As you can see, heavy rain is falling and the disaster is increasing.”

He explained that the agency has IDP camps in Hadejia zone and Miga, Kiyawa, Dutse, and Birninkudu local government areas.

Babura maintained that thousands of hectares of farmland have been taken over by the flood and the farm products had been destroyed.

He further disclosed that the agency is running all its operations on credit, saying “that this is an emergency, we cannot wait for long processes before we reach victims of disaster.”

Babura maintained that all the action and financial commitment that the agency is doing is on credit.

“The state government is yet to release any Kobo. But we have no doubts the government will settle it when we made the submission,” he said.

The team were able to present pieces of bread to the victims for breakfast with the promise of more other food items.

Meanwhile, affected victims in the IPD camps decried the neglect by authorities – elected and political appointees – at all levels.

One of the victims leaving with their relations in IDPs who spoke to our reporter expressed dismay that since the occurrence of massive floods weeks ago, “neither the governor nor our lawmakers or senators have visited us, nor offered them the assistance of foodstuffs or provision of hygienic shelter, leaving us dying in starvation, hunger and diseases.”