Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, on Sunday declared that his administration would strategise all efforts to attract development that would have direct bearing on the citizens.

The governor made the declaration during a visit to the 40 MW hydro power station in Kashimbila, Takum local government area of the state, saying his government was poised to ensure quality leadership for the state, and would ensure all necessary social amenities require for man’s comfortability are put in place for citizens to feel the real dividend of his administration.

According to Kefas, his visit to some project sites was to ascertain the level of work so far and ensure their urgent completion for the interest of the people.

“My decision to visit some of the projects sites here in Takum is to ascertain the level of work and ensure their urgent completion for the citizens to start feeling their impacts.

“My desire is to ensure the availability of all social amenities for the comfort of citizens and make Taraba a destination for development, if not a starting point.

“I will also do my best to ensure that all local governments of Taraba are connected to the Takum hydro power sub-station to boost business activities and create more jobs for youth in Taraba state,” the governor assured.

Governor Agbu equally hailed an elder statement, Gen. T.Y Danjuma for his development revolution plan in the southern part of Taraba state.

He expressed satisfaction with the standard of the Rufkatu Maternity hospital Takum, built by general Danjuma. Agbu described the hospital as a revolution of standard in the Nigeria health system.

Nigerian Tribune reports that governor Agbu also visited the ongoing renovation work at the Kashimbila airstream, the proposed T.Y Danjuma University as well as the Jukun Bible institute Takum.

