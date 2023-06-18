A Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Minna has sentenced a 45-year-old man, Sani Abubakar, to 10 years in prison over an allegation of sexually assaulting a 12- year old girl put in his care as a guardian by the parents of the victim.

A special warrant Chief Magistrate Sa’adatu Abubakar Gambo, who handed down the sentence on Friday in Minna described the convict as a betrayer of trust.

Abubakar Sani was earlier arraigned by the Police after a complaint was lodged against him at the Niger State Child Rights Agency, on the 3rd of September, 2021, by one Mohammed Naibi of Type B Quarters in Minna that the convict had lured the minor who was under his care into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of the little girl on different occasions without her consent.

“Upon the receipt of the report, the Director General of the state Child Rights Agency, thereby invited the Police to effect the arrest of the accused person.”

According to the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Ahmed Jibrin, Sani Abubakar, was promptly arraigned in Court under section 18 (2) of the Child Rights Law of Niger State 2010.

Tribune Online further gathered that since his arrest and arraignment in court, Sani Abubakar, had been remanded in correctional custody as a result of the heinous nature of the crime he committed against the minor under his care as her guardian.

While delivering her judgement, the Chief Magistrate noted that the conviction of the accused person will serve as a deterrent to him and other guardians like him, who were in the habits of betraying the trust bestowed on them.

According to her, “This punishment is to serve as a deterrent to you and other guardians like you who are fond of betraying the trust bestowed on them, and taking advantage of fiducial relationship of trust between them and the female wards under their care, as a protector to his minor.

The Chief Magistrate said, “It is disheartening and unfortunate that the Convict was so insensitive towards his 12-year old ward under his care.

“You are hereby sentenced to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

“The sentence will serve as a deterrent to you and others of like minds,” she ruled.





