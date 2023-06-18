Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said this year’s Father’s Day is a difficult day for him.
The singer made this known on his Instagram page on Sunday.
In a series of posts on his Instagram story, the Unavailable crooner wrote, “Difficult Father’s Day for me… But I thank God for strength. Some days will be like this.
“Water full my eyes but I’ll be alright! FOREVER! ❤️“
The father of four lost his three-year-old first son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.
