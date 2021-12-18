We’II accept only constructive criticism of our challenges — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration would continue to accept and welcome constructive criticism from citizens on the mirage of challenges confronting the nation.

The president who expressed optimism that the country would soon survive the security, economic, social and other problems bedevilling the country, urged the citizens to be committed to contributing their quota in the development of the country.

He assured citizens and management’s of universities that his government is incurably committed to tackling cases of sexual harassment, extortion, kidnapping and killings militating against the Nigerian university system.

Speaking at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) on Saturday, during the combined 5th and 6th convocation ceremonies, Buhari, represented by a Director in the National Universities Commission, Mr John Ahmadu, said nothing will be spared to make the universities a safe teaching grounds for the country’s scholars and professionals.

At the academic event, no fewer than 88 graduates bagged First class Bachelor Degree as Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) graduated 2,599 across all the departments.

Also, the Attah Igala and Chancellor of FUOYE, HRM Mathew Opaluwa Oguche, former Rector, Kaduna Polytechnic, Dr Nuhu Yakubu and the owner of Bovas Petroleum Nigeria Limited, Mrs Victoria Samson were garlanded with PhD degrees(Honoris Causa) of the institution.

He said, ” My administration will, as always, continue to welcome constructive criticisms from all Nigerians on how to address our country’s various challenges.

“The stories emanating from some of our campuses, such as sexual harassment, extortion, plagiarism and other forms of intellectual fraud and corruption are totally unacceptable. The Unions can do more to assist in addressing these issues, for a much better university system.

“Security has also become a major concern in our universities in recent times. Specifically, insurgency, rural banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and a host of others have been on the ascendancy, threatening national security and stability. These condemnable acts are now gradually being extended to our universities, with cases of kidnapping in some ivory towers.

“As a Government, while sympathizing with the management, staff and students of the affected universities, as well as the families of affected staff and students, let me use this opportunity to reassure all Nigerians that their security remains our utmost priority. We will stop at nothing to put an end to these dastardly acts.”

The President urged FUOYE and other institutions in the country to contribute to national development and come up with solutions like in Europe to tackle the scourge of covid-19.

“I, therefore, challenge us as a community of scholars and thinkers, to be more engaged in the global dialogue on the search for both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical solutions to the pandemic,” he said.

Buhari added that his government will continue to support the university system through improved funding and infrastructural development regard, saying TETFUND has been repositioned to be able to address the infrastructural gaps in the tertiary institutions.

He commended the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulator of university education in Nigeria, which, as part of its efforts towards enhancing quality university education, has recently released its 2021 Ranking of Nigerian Universities using 13 indicators developed by stakeholders.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina, said the academically- outstanding graduates were among the 688 that were graduated for 2018/2019 and 1911 for the 2019/2020 academic sessions.

The Professor of Soil Science said while the university has been excelling in the provision of facilities, maintenance of industrial peace and securing accreditation for courses, that land trespass and low funding remain two twin crises bedevilling the university.

“Let me appeal to TETFUND Executive Secretary, Prof. Elias Bogoro to consider us for special interventions funds, especially in the area of perimeter funding and construction of lecture auditorium,” the VC pleaded.