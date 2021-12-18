Oyo emerges best state in digital technology development

Oyo State has emerged as the best state in Digital Technology Human Capital Development, Best State in Digital Technology Infrastructure Development, runner up in E-government Implementation and Overall best state in Digital Technology Development at the 9th regular meeting of the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy (NCCDE).

The 9th regular meeting of the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy (NCCDE) chaired by the Hon. Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami took place from December, 10-13 at the NAUWA event centre, Mambilla Barracks, Asokoro, FCT, Abuja.

The theme of the event was “Utilizing Digital Technology to Accelerate Economic Recovery in a Post COVID-19 Era and Beyond.”

A statement by NCCDE said the programme which lasted for four days had in attendance heads of various parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, such as Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa CCIE; Managing Director Galaxy Backbone, Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar; Managing Director NigComSat, Ms Abimbola Alale; representative of the Executive Vice President of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), postmaster General of NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adewusi; Hon. Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello; Commissioners of Science and Technology and Heads of ICT Agencies from the 36 States of the federation as well as other dignitaries.

The statement noted that during the State peer review session, all States presented their State’s ICT roadmap in front of judges and all the participants under three categories-Digital Technology Human Capacity Development, Digital Technology Infrastructure development and E-governance Implementation.

The Special Assistant to the Oyo State Governor on ICT and E-governance, Mr Bayo Akande; while presenting on behalf of Oyo State, highlighted the State’s achievement in each category.

For Digital Technology Human Capacity Development; he revealed that OYSG had partnered with Oracle Academy to train computer science teachers in all State-owned schools on programming languages foundations.

According to the statement, “The State is also partnering with Tech4Dev to organise digital skills training for individuals in rural clusters, persons living with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups, as well as the NDPR and digital skills training which was organised for all civil servants in the State. Oyo State Government has also drafted a framework that would ensure all civil servants are trained yearly on current tech trends and basic digital skills for efficient work practices; amongst other initiatives. At the end of this session, Oyo State emerged the Best State in the Digital Technology Human Capacity Development category.”

Akande further explained that some of Oyo State’s achievements in the area of ICT infrastructure development.

He mentioned the Harmonised Fibre Infrastructure policy which the State plans to implement in the next few months to give room for zero tariffs on the right of way.

He also spoke about the Oyo State Infrastructure Management and Control Agency (OYSIMCA) which he oversees as the General Manager, which is a one-stop shop for all ICT infrastructure issues and the first point of contact for all ICT Service providers who want to liaise with the state government.

On the protection of ICT infrastructure; the Special Assistant stated that the OYSIMCA task force responds swiftly to any complaints about fibre vandals and illegal infrastructure.

He added that the Oyo state government has provided high-speed internet connectivity across the secretariat. Oyo State emerged as the Best State in Digital Technology Infrastructure development.

Regarding the E-government implementation that led to the State emerging the second runner up, Akande mentioned the various E-government applications and portals such as the Oyo State job portal; Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) Platform; the standard official web portal which houses so many Government Services online; the e-procurement portal; SMS notification application used by the Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre; the education portal and so on.

“All relevant links, screenshots and pictures of each category were provided during the presentation. At the end of all sessions, Oyo State carted the overall Best State award in digital technology Implementation/winner in the implementation of the development pillars of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS),” the statement noted.

Whilst speaking with Mr. Bayo Akande, he said, “I am thankful to His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde who has given me the opportunity to carry out his ICT vision for the State. His Excellency has always understood from the very beginning that digital technology development is crucial to achieving his roadmap for accelerated development in Oyo State. We will be rolling out more innovations in the years to come.”

The statement added: “All winners were presented with award plaques by the Heads of the various parastatals including the Honourable Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami; who presented the award for the Best State in digital technology Infrastructure development and the Overall Best State in digital technology development.”

