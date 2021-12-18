Keep praying for Oyo govt, Makinde’s wife urges women

The wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde has encouraged women in the state to continue to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of the state and the country at large.

Especially, Mrs Makinde called for genuine prayers for political office leaders running the affairs of the state.

Makinde made the appeal while presenting Christmas gifts to women across the state at Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to the Oyo First Lady, the job of mothers is to keep their home by praying for their family, community as well as state for unprecedented progress.

She said prayers will go a long way in ensuring government continues to attend to the needs of the citizenry.

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and seek my face and stay away from their wicked ways then I will come down and heal their land,” Makinde said.

She added that the people, especially women, need to be prayerful and watchful.

She stressed that the Christmas season is about giving to others, adding that everyone alive has reasons to celebrate and be thankful to God.

She said, “Christmas brings the opportunity to gather together to celebrate one another because Christ is the reason for the yuletide season.

“So, as we spread love and kindness to all, we should not forget to thank God for his gift and for the gift of His son Jesus Christ to us which is the reason behind Christmas celebration.

“Some were attacked by Covid-19 and they did not see today, while some people have tested positive twice or thrice and are still alive and doing well.

“We appeal to our women to continue to pray for us, pray for our political leaders, pray for the state and the country as a whole.

“With prayers and support, we can go a long way. We must continue to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of the state and the country and we all will be better for it.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Kafilat Olayiwola urged women across the State to reciprocate the strides of the Makinde government by voting him a second term to do more for the state.

Some of the food items distributed include rice, vegetable oil as well as a cash gift to the women across the 33 local government areas of the state.

Other dignitaries at the occasion include Commissioner for Special Duties, Mrs Faosat Joke Sanni, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Diaspora, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi, among others.

