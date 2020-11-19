Webb Fontaine dissociates self from NCS modernization litigation process

WEBB Fontaine Nigeria Limited has dissociated itself from media reports and litigation process challenging Federal Government’s move on Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) modernisation.

According to a statement issued by the company recently, the Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited, Ope Babalola described the media reports as misleading and malicious, even as he reiterated the organisation’s commitment to support government’s intention for a more modern customs administration that will improve in revenue collection, trade facilitation and productive speed without compromising national security

The statement added that “We have read several media reports linking our company, Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited, in respect of a litigation process challenging Federal Government’s move on Nigeria Customs Service Modernisation.

“Importantly, we want to reiterate that Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited is not in court with the Federal Government of Nigeria . We have never engaged in litigation with any ministry, department or agency of government.

“We do not know what motives any parties to have added our name to a lawsuit we know nothing about. We find it misleading and disruptive to our excellent relations with the Federal Government, the National Assembly, and the Nigeria Customs Service.

” We wish to once again restate our support for the Federal Government drive for modernisation of Nigeria Customs Service, which synchronises with our vision as a service provider in this line of business.

”We are unequivocally committed to supporting government’s intention for a more modern customs administration that will improve in revenue collection, trade facilitation and productive speed without compromising national security”, Ope Babalola explained in the statement.

