We won’t impose anything on Ekiti aspirants ― PDP

• Says number of contestants to decrease soon

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
As the 17 aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and stakeholders bid to reach a common ground concerning the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State, the national leadership of the party has assured that it will not impose any position on the contestants

This followed a two-day reconciliation meeting called by the Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC), which ended in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Giving this position during a press briefing at the end of the meeting, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba said Ekiti people will be allowed to decide for themselves.

He revealed that the Ekiti aspirants and stakeholders that attended the reconciliation meeting have been asked to return to the state to continue their efforts and report back to the national leadership.

The party spokesman said: “We are not imposing any position. Ekiti people will decide what they want to do and we will only be a moderator and to help them in achieving the goal of uniting the party.

“The process started well, it is good, we are happy with the outcome so far and with every reason that before the end of the year, we will have a good report to give to Nigerians and then you can raise the hope of Nigerians for what PDP is doing concerning itself and all the differences are coming in the same area.”

He commended the success of the meeting, saying that the attendees have agreed to work together for the interest of the party and Nigerians.

Ologunagba added: “Today the PDP special committee set up for Ekiti reconciliation met with all critical stakeholders for Ekiti Primary election.

“I will like to inform you that it was a good outing, everyone spoke their mind and all. And plainly we are able to come out with an understanding that there is a need for us as a party to be united in Ekiti for the interest of the party and particularly for the interest of Nigerians because you know Nigerians look forward to PDP to create hope for them in the next election cycle and for that reason, we have resolved as a party to apply the Ekiti Principle or what we call Ekiti Formula in the resolution of all the crisis for all perceived in. Ekiti.

“All stakeholders agreed to work together in the process. We have agreed that the parties that are involved in it should get back to Ekiti and apply an Ekiti Formula for the resolution of the issues. Meaning they will go back to meet privately discuss all issues that are raised at the meeting and then report back to the National Working Committee and the Committee, before the end of the year.

“Basically that’s all for the meeting of today but by the end, it was a very cordial meeting. You could see people were laughing and having blanters and in all the areas of crisis and resolutions are coming closer and expect that at the end of their meetings which will be reporting back before the end of the year, that we will have a good story to tell in Ekiti and will purely be resolved by Ekiti Formula.”

Speaking further on the success of the reconciliation effort, the party spokesman noted that following the first session, there will be a significant reduction in the number of aspirants for the forthcoming election in the state.

He explained: “I can tell you we have done significantly well in the sense that at the end of the first session, I can say the first session of this meeting, we have an issue that before the end of the earlier reporting you will see a significant reduction in the number of the aspirants as one of the issues will talk about, and like I tell you that is it.

“PDP has an internal conflict resolution mechanism and that is what we bring to bear.

“You will recall that at the national convention, the party was very good to get only three position contested out of 21. It means within us we are able to resolve, if right now what the issue scale up to what happened in the national convention and to take it down a bit to ensure that private interest and personal interest are brought together and are summed to the common goal of the party, that’s what we are doing.

“And so far, we have started with that, and we are doing well with that and we have confidence that by before the end of the year, we will have a give report to give to Nigerians. One of the issues of reconciliation and one of the facts that we are working in the same mode and same frequency and third that will be crisis resolution that will reduce the area of friction that have been perceived.”

