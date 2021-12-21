NECO sets to make its examinations compulsory in all schools

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has commenced nationwide advocacy as part of plans to make its examinations compulsory in schools across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The national examination body riding on the crest of the recent approval by the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, for the NECO examination to be compulsory in his State, has begun to approach other State Governors with similar request.

A statement by Head of Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, on Tuesday, in Abuja, said it has secured the approval of the Cross River State Government to make all Public Examinations conducted by NECO Compulsory for all Public Schools in the state.

According to him, examinations involved are the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all their schools.

Sani noted that the Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, gave the approval following a request made to that effect by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi during a Courtesy Visit to the governor in Calabar, on Tuesday.

The Governor who expressed satisfaction with the performance of Cross River Indigenes in NECO SSCE in the last Five years, said there was therefore the need for the state to key-in into all NECO conducted examinations.

He commended NECO for improving on the quality of education in the Country.

The Governor assured the Council that the Cross River State government will continue to support NECO to enable her deliver on it’s mandate.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, had earlier commended the State government for it’s positive disposition to the Council.

He explained that NECO being the only national indigenous examination body in the country deserves the support of all Nigerians.

