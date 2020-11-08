We want Igbo president in 2023 ―Igbo leaders

Governors of Southeast zone and leaders of thought on Saturday reiterated their call for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The Igbo leaders made the demand when they received the Chief of Staff to President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari who led a Federal Government delegation at Government House, Enugu.

Speaking at the meeting with the South Eastern governors and traditional leaders and other South-East leaders, Prof Gambari who was with the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Inspector General of Police and DG State Security Service said, “I would like to assure you that Mr President is indeed committed to delivering his promise on a police force that will make every Nigerian proud.

“It is in this vein that he wants to reiterate that he has indeed heard the voices of our youth and whilst they have been clear in this regard. They should now keep an eye for the steps being taken by government to address this.

“The strength of our dear nation is rooted in its diversity. Every group and sector of Nigeria contribute to making our dear country what is today and we cannot achieve any meaningful development without embracing peace.”

He commended the efforts of the South-East governors and other Igbo leaders in ensuring that the fall out of the EndSARS protest did not go out of control in their respective states.

Also, the chairman South-East Governors Forum, Dave Nweze Umahi called for joint operation into all forests to flush out criminals and killer herdsmen “while pledging our commitment to continuous coexistence with herdsmen who have been living peacefully with us.

“We igbo leaders stand for an indivisible and united Nigeria, built on love fairness, equity and justice. We believe that under this platform, we are bigger and stronger.

“We thank Mr President for the speed and restraint with which he handles the EndSARS protest and we, therefore, request for the President to look into demands of various groups and youth with a view to resolve them.”

