Bauchi mourns bounty hunter, Ali Kwara

Popular Bauchi-based bounty hunter, Ali Kwara, has passed. Kwara was renowned for hunting down thieves and armed robbers and subsequently handing them over to the police for investigation.

The deceased, who hailed from Azare, in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi state, worked with the police and other security agencies across the country to combat bxggand arrest robbers in the North. Confirming the death to Sunday Tribune, a cousin to the deceased, Malam Mamman Aman said that Ali Kwara died on Friday at a hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Aman further said that late Ali Kwara, who was buried on Saturday, battled a heart disease for a few years while other sources close to the family revealed that he also had problem with his spinal cord following an accident some years back.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman has commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State over the demise of the famous hunter, security volunteer and elder statesman.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the speaker, Abdul Ahmad Burra, Suleiman described late Ali Kwara as a rare gem who used his intelligence, hunting skills and resources to ensure the safety and security of towns and villages across the country.

“He took all risks and made all sacrifices to hunt armed robbers, kidnappers, bandits, insurgents and all form of criminals in order to make our country peaceful and secure. This is uncommon, this is extraordinary and will remain indelible in the history of this country,” the statement said.

