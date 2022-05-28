We want direct primaries in Oke-Ogun, APC aspirants kick against imposition of candidate in Oyo North

Aspirants of All Progressives Party (APC) in Oyo North senatorial district have canvassed direct primary mode in the wake of the crisis rocking the party over who will represent the interest of their people at the red chamber.

The aspirants who spoke with journalists at the Iseyin District Grammar School (IDGS), Iseyin on Saturday condemned the ways and manners some perceived bad elements of the party are handling the primary elections.

The primaries of the party that were scheduled to hold at the Iseyin District Grammar School were shifted to a hotel within the senatorial district with just one aspirant out of five contestants present there.

A serving lawmaker representing Iseyin/Iwajowa/Kajola/Itesiwaju Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Shina Peller, decried the flawed process.

He said: “Iseyin District Grammar School is the venue that we all agreed for the primary election for APC House of Representatives and Senate.

“All the delegates are here with their cards since 10 am and all the aspirants both House of Rep and Senator are all here except a serving Senator but to our surprise, we were briefed that there is another kangaroo primaries going on in one hotel along Oyo-Iseyin road and we moved to the venue and its unfortunate that we met them there with some unaccredited delegates as well as fake ballot papers, and accreditation tags that have no passports. This is absolutely wrong.





“We are supposed to follow the guidelines of our party, there should be respect for our party and our people. This is totally unacceptable. We don’t have trust in the whole process again, what we need now is a direct primary. Our people have been here since Thursday for the state House of Assembly primaries, they were also here yesterday Friday for House of Representatives primaries. They waited till 11 pm before they were chased away from this premises.

“This morning, we have been here for Senatorial primaries and up till now, after 3:00 pm we have not seen any officials of our party saddle with the responsibility.”

Also, in their own separate contributions, other senatorial aspirants present at the venue, Honourable Saheed Alaran, Honourable Adebola Adeboyin and Honourable Shola Ogunbode said they are not satisfied with the current situation of things here in our district.

They appealed to the leadership of the party for quick intervention over the matter.

As of the time of filing this report, all the House of Representatives members for Iseyin, Iwajowa, Kajola and Itesiwaju, accredited delegates with their original slips, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were on the ground.