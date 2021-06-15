We only suspended strike for 45 days —PASAN

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) said it had suspended its strike for only 45 days to facilitate the passage of necessary legislations as contained in the Memorandum of Action (MOA), signed with the union by the government.

The union had embarked on a nationwide strike due to the non implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Legislature as enshrined in Section 121 (3) Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Following the virtual meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) and eventual suspension of the strike, the National President of PASAN, Comrade Mohammed Usman, said the strike was suspended for only 45 days, with effect from yesterday, June 14, 2021.

PASAN has already directed all her members to resume at their various duty post yesterday, Monday 14 June, 2021. The union president said the 45 days window given by the NEC commenced from Monday 14 June, (yesterday) to 29 July, 2021.

Comrade Usman said the Union appreciated the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, his Chief of Staff, the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Implementation of Financial Autonomy at the state level, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and all other stakeholders who facilitated the peaceful resolution of the strike through a Memorandum of Action (MOA).

The union also commended the NEC members, the chapters of the Union especially all their members across the length and breadth of the country for their unalloyed support, resilience and steadfastness all through the struggle.

“After an appraisal of the nationwide industrial strike and consideration of calls from well meaning institutions and members of the general public to suspend the strike action, PASAN suspends the strike to facilitate the passage of necessary legislations as contained in the (MOA). The strike action is only suspended for 45 days window starting from Monday 14 June, 2021 to 29 July, 2021,” the PASAN president said.

The union, however, frowned at the reported unnecessary intimidation and victimization of her members during a lawful industrial strike, adding, “we shall no longer tolerate any further victimization of members due to their participation in the strike as directed by the union and granted by the extant labour laws.

