We need improved government policies

Since the beginning of the current political dispensation which started in 1999, the need to assert people-oriented policies have been a major concern. Nigeria, like some other developing economies, must rise to meet the growing needs of an exploding human population. At the moment, Nigeria’s population stands at well over 200 million. China and India which command populations of over 1 billion have been able to harness the human potential to drive the economic growth of their countries.

Unfortunately, Nigeria has not been able to do so. In the last decade, we have been bedeviled by an elite political case that is untouched by the escalating trauma that the public is currently faced with.The level of insecurity in the country has worsened and there appears to be no silver lining in our horizon. This is saddening and requires urgent redress. We are afflicted on many fronts and the wherewithal needed to confront this reality is missing.

Our education sector is afflicted by so many inanities. Our health sector worsens each day. Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic is a proof to this. Sadly, Nigeria commands a huge health tourism outside her shores. Across many states of the federation, the burden of economic ineptitude faces the citizens daily. Many states are not viable. They are sinking under the infantile load of the insatiable appetite of the ruling class. The state governors must do the needful by reducing their large and unrealistic cabinet that only milks the resources of the state.

The environment must be economically conducive for young businesses to thrive well. Our young ones must be inspired to be patriotic enough to trust in the future of Nigeria. Africa depends on the wellbeing of Nigeria, so does many other nations of the world. Nigeria must rise to her potential and this must be done in earnest.

Our legislature must rise to do the needful by providing enabling laws to build our democracy and enhance the creation of a virile economy. All hands must be on deck to ensure this reality. It is not enough to make laws, the laws must reflect our realities and engender our unity. We are breaking and this disturbing trend must be halted. This house, like Professor Niyi Osundare said, must not fall.

Funmilayo Ayobami,

Akure.

