How to enjoy spiritual bliss — Cleric

LEADER of Oju-Ona Satia Worldwide, Khalifa AbdulGafar Olalekan Babalola, has said that the world is filled with many disenchanted people because mankind has ignored three basic steps to enjoying spiritual bliss.

Speaking at the annual celebration of the birth of the founder of the sect, Sheikh Rasheed Karamallah, which holds every June 18 at their world headquarters in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Babalola said sin and every form of filth hinder divine blessings.

“No matter how you look at it, sin is not a good thing. It hinders divine blessings. So, we must always strive to run away from sin. However, when you sin and want to ask for forgiveness, be sincere about it.

“Allah sees our hearts. He knows those whose repentance is not genuine and those who are truly sorry for their sins. When you genuinely repent, you would attract the blessings of Allah,” he said.

While emphasising the need for oneness, the spiritual leader said mankind must not lose sight of the fact that there is only one true God.

Khalifa Babalola said: “Mankind is one. We are from the same source and there is only one true God. This knowledge will help us to see ourselves as one and we will be at peace.

“The differences in our worship started when we came into the world. So, we must see ourselves as one and not discriminate among ourselves because we worship and honour the same God.”

The cleric stated that contentment is the third most important thing that every human being must imbibe, no matter the condition.

“Being content with what Allah has done for you is a great virtue and a major step we must all strive to attain.

“No matter your condition, as long as you are alive, you are better than some people, and you have the hope that things will get better.

“So, what you need is prayers. Be hard working and have a content heart,” he said.

On the reason for the gathering, the spiritual leader said it was important for one to know the reason for their birth.

He stated that knowing one’s purpose on earth and working towards it were very important.

