We have arrested nine persons who attacked Soludo in Anambra ― Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Wednesday, revealed that the nine persons who attacked the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo have been arrested in Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Prof. Soludo was last month attacked by gunmen in his country home, Isuofia, in Aguata Local Government Area, during an interactive session with youths of the community that led to the killing of three policemen.

The governor said that there will be no mercy for the attackers.

Obiano disclosed this during the launching of the book, “Seven Years Of Governor Willie Obiano’s Administration,” held at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka.

He said that “what happened last month was unfortunate. But let me tell you, we have restrategised and we are coming out like smoking guns.

“The nine people that attacked Prof Soludo are in our net now. We are going to eliminate them. We will go after the others.

“As I speak now, riot police officers have been stationed across the state to arrest those terrorising the state.”

In his address during the launch, the co-author of the book and Managing Director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Dr Uche Nworah, commended the governor for the prompt arrest.

He appeals to politicians in the state to play the game with love, noting that whoever emerges as the next governor of the state come November 6, 2021 election is a governor for all Ndi-Anambra.

