Police parade 9 suspected robbers, 40-year-old suspected Rapist in Niger

Nine suspected armed robbers who were said to be involved in various robbery incidents in parts of Niger State have been arrested in different locations by the state Police Command in Minna on Wednesday.

Parading the suspects, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun said that during an investigation, about six exotic vehicles were recovered from the suspected armed robbers.

Abiodun explained that the suspects which included one Abdul Mohammad, Amos Oyerinde, Yahaya Jibrin and Abubakar Sadiq allegedly confessed to have participated in the recent robberies around Minna, the state capital.

He stated further that, Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammad, Chibuzor Bernard, Mohammad Usman and Abdulrahman Ali were the stolen goods receivers and transporters of the vehicles, while William Godwin was said to have been arrested with a revolver pistol that was allegedly given to him by two of the suspects.

He said on the receipt of the credible intelligence, that the Command swung into action after receiving complaints of robbery attacks in the Farm Centre areas of Minna, Niteco road Tunga and Bida where six vehicles were carted away adding that they were subsequently arrested in the FCT, Abuja, Bida, Minna, and Sokoto State respectively.

In another development, the command also paraded a 40-year-old Festus Okeke of Ishau village via Kafin Koro in Paikoro local government of Niger State for allegedly luring four under aged girls in to his shop and had canal knowledge with two of them.

The PPRO noted that the suspect was said to have fiddled with the private parts of other two girls with his fingers adding that the victims were between the ages of 10 years to 13 years while the suspect allegedly lured the victims with the sum of N200 and loaves of bread to engage in the illegal act.

