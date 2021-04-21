Police arrest four for killing man six days to wedding

Kwara State Police command has arrested four suspects in connection with the kidnapping and killing of one Olokose Oluwasola Ojo, who was murdered six days to his wedding.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin on Wednesday evening, the arrested suspects included the leader of a kidnap gang, one Kazeem Mohammed ‘m’ of Patigi in Patigi Local government area of Kwara state, who allegedly collected the some of N160,000:00 from the deceased on the guise of helping him buy a cow to be used on the deceased wedding scheduled to hold between March 12 and 13, 2021.

The statement reads: “Since the victim left Ilorin with the suspect, he could no longer be reached by anybody including his intending wife, one Ilori Oluwakemi, ‘f’.

“On 3/3/2021, the wife received a phone call from her husband’s line demanding for N12million ransom if she hoped to see her husband again.

“When the incident was reported, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Bagega, directed an all-encompassing investigation into the matter, ordering the arrest of the kidnappers and rescue the victim unhurt at all costs.

“Investigation however led to the arrest of the leader of the gang by name, Mohammed Kazeem Beiwa in Patigi via the use of hi-tec intelligence. The investigation further led to the arrest of three other members of the syndicate, 1. Mohammed Chatta, 2. Jimoh Abdulateef and 3. Madi Jeremiah.

“They confessed to the crime, confirming the killing of the victim and burying him in a shallow grave inside the bush. They took policemen to the scene of the killing where the head of the victim and arm was severed and used for money ritual by Mohammed Kazeem, the leader of the gang.

“The suspects stated in their confessional statement that the victim was lured into the remote part of Patigi where he was told the cow he paid for was tied. On getting to the spot, he was shot and killed.

“The body of the victim was exhumed by the police and taken to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public to always be on guard at all times, know who they do business with and also be conscious of their environment, as the society is filled with evil people.”

The statement also said that the suspects will all be charged to court as soon as court resumes sitting.

