We are still suffering from organised attacks in Nigeria ― Miyetti Allah

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on Wednesday, said its members are still suffering from organised attacks across Nigeria.

The group appealed to Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and other relevant stakeholders across the six geo-political zones of the country, to engage the government at all levels on behalf of its members to ensure adequate protection from organised attacks on their cattle and people by criminal gangs and malicious ethnic jingoists in the course of doing their legitimate businesses.

The information was contained in a congratulatory message to the newly elected National Executive of MACBAN led by Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma, which was signed and made available to journalists in Awka, by the Chairman of the group in South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki.

According to Siddiki, “I nurse no doubt whatsoever that the new EXCO will leverage on the vast experience of our National President, Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma, and the commitment of its members in driving the heart desires of our members which include: freedom to ply our legitimate trade of cattle breeding and sales across the country, protection from organised attacks on our cattle and people by criminal gangs and malicious ethnic jingoists, improved relationship with the government in the area of access to funding, enlightenment and advancing modern and more profitable ways of doing our business.

“I am confident that the new EXCO will expand our reach to influential, wealthy and knowledgeable persons whose interest in our operations will definitely enhance our vision.

“I wish to appreciate all those who have been in close fellowship with me in service to MACBAN in South East. The challenge of the moment is naturally a clarion call for all of us in MACBAN to close ranks and genuinely seek our collective good.

“Again, I pledge my unflinching commitment to the good of MACBAN, just as I declare my unalloyed support for the new Executive Council in their charge to offer dedicated service to our people and the country at large.





“While appreciating the Sultan of Sokoto, who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees of MACBAN, for his highly esteemed fatherly counsel, I, therefore, dutifully enjoin all our members who defer to me on MACBAN matters, and indeed all members of MACBAN, to lend total support to our new EXCO in their effort to reinvent the dastardly maligned and scandalised image of herders and the Fulani in general.”